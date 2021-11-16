ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Starting in Sin City

 5 days ago

Raanta will guard the road cage during Tuesday's game versus Vegas, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports. Raanta...

Raanta returns, vanquishes Golden Knights in Vegas

Goaltender Antti Raanta returned to the crease on Tuesday, Nov. 16 to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the first in a six-game road trip for the Canes. Raanta suffered a concussion after a rough collision between him and Ryan Lomberg of the...
NHL
They Said It: Brind’Amour, Jarvis, Trocheck, Raanta discuss win in Vegas

The Canes opened up a six-game road trip in winning fashion Tuesday night, beating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 to move to 12-2-0 on the year. Carolina got first-period goals from Tony DeAngelo and Sebastian Aho, before a rough start to the second period saw the Golden Knights tie things up at 2-2 in the span of 1:19. It was Seth Jarvis who provided the game-winning goal for the Canes in the third period, a goal that actually counted for the young rookie, while Vincent Trocheck added an insurance tally.
NHL
About Last Night: Sin City Success

The Canes hit the jackpot in Vegas Tuesday night, beating the Golden Knights 4-2 to open up a six-game road trip in the best way. Carolina took an early 2-0 lead, let it slip in the second and there scored two unanswered in the third, as Antti Raanta got the win in net and Seth Jarvis got the game-winning goal.
NHL
Hurricanes’ Concerning Trends: Slow Starts, Discipline, & Goaltending

May as well throw in the towel on this season – the Carolina Hurricanes have lost a game. I’m kidding, obviously. The Hurricanes still look like one of the very best teams in the league, and have a three-point lead in the Metropolitan Division over the New York Rangers, who have played an additional two games. However, as is often the case at the end of a long winning streak, some poor habits began to creep up. The team overcame them for a few games, mostly thanks to their star power, goaltending, and special teams play. Honestly, the Hurricanes may not have truly deserved the last two wins of that impressive nine-game, season-opening streak.
NHL
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Tampa

Andersen will start on the road in Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports. With a fantastic 8-1-0 record, 1.83 GAA and .939 save percentage, Andersen has been a treat for fantasy managers this season. He suffered his first loss last time out Saturday against Florida, so look for a strong bounce-back performance from the 32-year-old in this one.
NHL
Metropolitan Notes: Penguins, Chytil, Raanta, Ovechkin

Pittsburgh’s recent recall of Louis Domingue may have raised some eyebrows as adding a third goaltender to the roster usually means there’s an injury. However, that’s not the case for the Penguins, reports Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Instead, starting goaltender Tristan Jarry didn’t travel with the team to Ottawa and won’t be in uniform against the Sens as they’ve elected to not have him travel to give him some extra rest but he’s expected to suit up for the Penguins tomorrow night in Washington. At that point, blueliners Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel will also be available to return after being re-added to COVID protocols yesterday for cross-border travel reasons, not another positive test.
NHL
Hurricanes try to build on franchise-best start vs. Blues

The Carolina Hurricanes haven't been in this situation often in the opening weeks of the season. They're trying to shake off a rough period that cost them a game. In order to recover, the Hurricanes must conquer the visiting St. Louis Blues on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricaneshave...
NHL
#Hurricanes#Sin City#Golden Knights
Raanta Steals the Show, Snaps Golden Knights Winning Streak 4-2

The Carolina Hurricanes (12-2) showed the Vegas Golden Knights (9-7) just how elite they are Tuesday night as they defeated the Golden Knights 4-2. This loss for the Golden Knights snaps a three-game winning streak at T-Mobile Arena. There were a good bit of family roots in Tuesday night’s game...
NHL
Hurricanes’ Offseason Additions Assisting in Record Start to Season

The Carolina Hurricanes eponymous intro song, ‘Rock You Like a Hurricane’, perfectly sums up their start to the 2021-2022 season. As of Nov 16, they have a 11-2-0 record, the best in the league. What is it that is making this year different from last year though?. They did finish...
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
