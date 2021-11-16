Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Starting in Sin City

May as well throw in the towel on this season – the Carolina Hurricanes have lost a game. I’m kidding, obviously. The Hurricanes still look like one of the very best teams in the league, and have a three-point lead in the Metropolitan Division over the New York Rangers, who have played an additional two games. However, as is often the case at the end of a long winning streak, some poor habits began to creep up. The team overcame them for a few games, mostly thanks to their star power, goaltending, and special teams play. Honestly, the Hurricanes may not have truly deserved the last two wins of that impressive nine-game, season-opening streak.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO