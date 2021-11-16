ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Guillaume Brisebois: Hits waivers

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Brisebois (undisclosed) was waived by Vancouver on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Dallas Stars vs Vancouver Canucks preview: fillet the Canucks

The Dallas Stars conclude their road trip Sunday night as they take on the Vancouver Canucks for the first time this season. The Stars look to end their Canadian road trip with a victory. Here are the keys for the Stars to beat the Canucks and come home with a smile on their face.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Jaroslav Halak: Starting Tuesday

Halak was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start Tuesday's game against visiting Anaheim, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports. Halak has played sparingly behind Thatcher Demko, but he's been decent in two starts, turning aside 44 of 48 shots. Halak will face a Ducks squad that's been surprisingly productive and ranks sixth in the Western Conference with an average of 3.23 goals for this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Luke Schenn: Out Sunday

Schenn (undisclosed) is not in Sunday's lineup against Dallas, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports. Schenn wasn't available for morning skate Sunday and it's unclear why he's out. He'll be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Ducks until another update is available. Kyle Burroughs will suit up in his place Sunday.
NHL
chatsports.com

Gamethread #13: Canucks vs Ducks

What should we start with? How about the fact J.T. Miller is the best non-Demko player on the ice for this team. He leads the team in goals (tied), assists and hits, while having a 53.9% faceoff winning pct. He is on pace for a season of 80-90 points. And he saves goals when Demko loses his blocker. If the Lotto line can find some consistency, this team might just put a run together.
NHL
Person
Guillaume Brisebois
Person
Elliotte Friedman
NHL

Avs Defeat Canucks at Home

The Colorado Avalanche Dominate the Vancouver Canucks 7-1 The Colorado Avalanche dominated the Vancouver Canucks 7-1 in the first contest these two teams have had since March 2020. Valeri Nichushkin scored the first goal of the matchup in his first game back after being out with an upper-body injury he...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks Forgotten Ones: Mats Sundin

Over their 50-year history, the Vancouver Canucks have had many players come through the doors of Rogers Arena and the Pacific Coliseum. It’s hard to remember them all, especially when they are more well-known in another jersey. In this series, we are going to look back at some former NHLers that played for the Canucks, but do not come to mind as such when we think of their NHL careers.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Ducks

Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 9 (home), Nov. 14 (road), Dec. 23 (home), Dec. 29 (road). Vancouver is 2-7-1 in their last 10 games vs Anaheim (1-3-1 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 50-47-9-6 all-time record in 112...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Rookie Rewind: Pavel Bure

Everyone loves looking back at the history of their favourite players, especially their rookie season when they just broke into the league. That’s what this article series is going to endeavour to do, rewind the tape and let you re-live the glory of their first season in the NHL. From...
NHL
FanSided

Abbotsford Canucks check-in: Winless in Stockton

It’s time to check on the Vancouver Canucks AHL Affiliate in Abbotsford. The Abby Canucks were played their last two games on the road in Stockton California to play the Calgary Flames affiliate, the Heat. They used to be called the Abbotsford Heat and played their games at the Abbotsford...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Matthew Highmore: Moved to LTIR

(upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports. Highmore will now be eligible to return Sunday against Chicago, but it sounds like the team expects him to miss more time. The 25-year-old has averaged 12:12 of ice time with two assists through eight games this season.
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

Are trades coming for the Vancouver Canucks?

The Vancouver Canucks season has not started well and the fan base is starting to get upset. The Canucks were a team thought to contend for a playoff spot but after a 5-9-2 start, they will have some work to do to get back into the playoff picture. Darren Dreger...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Madison Bowey: Sent to AHL

Bowey was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Monday. With Travis Hamonic back on the roster after skipping the team's road trip to the United States, Bowey's services are no longer needed. Bowey appeared in two games on the road trip and will be a candidate for playing time any time the Canucks head south of the Canadian border due to Hamonic's unvaccinated status.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Conor Garland: Tallies in loss

Garland scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. Garland tied the game at 1-1 at 8:52 of the second period. The 25-year-old winger snapped a 10-game goal drought with the tally -- during that span, he racked up just four assists. He still has 13 points through 17 contests, but the Canucks' offense has been lackluster and he's been dropped to a middle-six role amid his recent struggles.
NHL
FOX Sports

Connor and the Jets visit the Canucks

Winnipeg Jets (9-3-4, third in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-10-2, fifth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Vancouver. He's fifth in the NHL with 21 points, scoring 12 goals and recording nine assists. The Canucks are 3-7-2 in Western Conference games. Vancouver...
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canucks

VANCOUVER - The Winnipeg Jets conclude a two-game road trip tonight in Vancouver against the Canucks. The Jets are not expected to hold a morning skate after playing last night in Edmonton. Head coach Paul Maurice announced after the 201 shootout loss to the Oilers that Eric Comrie willl get the start in goal against the Canucks.
NHL
canucksarmy.com

CanucksArmy post game: Canucks hit a bunch of posts and fall to Chicago 1-0

Fresh off of a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, the Chicago Blackhawks were in town to face off against the Vancouver Canucks, who were looking to string together back-to-back wins after defeating the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Here’s how the Canucks lined...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Travis Hamonic: Reassigned to minors

Hamonic was sent down to AHL Abbotsford on Monday. With Canada's COVID-19 rules, Hamonic figures to be reassigned to the minors every time the team travels to the United States. As such, the blueliner shouldn't be expected to play south of the border. Hamonic will likely be recalled prior to next Monday's matchup with Montreal and could play versus the Habs on Nov. 29.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco: Clear of injury, hits waivers

Capobianco (lower body) was activated from injured reserve then placed on waivers Sunday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Capobianco is about as irrelevant as it gets from a fantasy standpoint. He's only played in 14 NHL games since the start of 2017, posting a single goal on 14 shots to go with 14 hits.
NHL

