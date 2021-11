A lot of us have missed Adam Brooks. He gave us a few fun moments that made us believe he could be a solid option as a fourth line center or at the very least a pretty good 13th forward option. The problem always was that while he’s on the cusp of being that, he’s still better suited to being on the Marlies most of the time, and required waivers to get there. The Canadiens weren’t particularly fond of Brooks joining the Marlies, and gave him a shot on the Canadiens, the result of which has been Brooks playing in 4 of the 17 Canadiens games this season and picking up a solitary assist. They’ve decided they are comfortable moving on…

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO