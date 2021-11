Hopes of a hefty “pandemic dividend” for productivity or investment in the U.S. seem rather optimistic, especially if supply disruptions turn out to be prolonged. You might have thought COVID-19 was done teaching the world a lesson — but it’s not done challenging long-held assumptions in economics. We had to give up believing in the resilience of modern supply chains some time ago, and the strength of inflation has central banks rethinking their theory of prices by the day. Now, the very pace of recovery in some parts of the world has many wondering whether the COVID recession in the U.S. will be the first in history to leave the economy better off than it was before.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO