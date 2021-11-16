Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Clears concussion protocol

Coach Jared Bednar revealed Monday that Byram is in concussion protocol and won't skate until he feels better, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Byram's extensive concussion history is troublesome, especially for a 20-year-old, so the team will understandably take the cautious approach with the 2019 fourth-overall pick. The blueliner can be considered out indefinitely, with an update on his status likely to surface once he's cleared to resume skating. Colorado had apparently been mulling over the possibility of trading Samuel Girard due to Byram's emergence, but Girard should now get an extended opportunity in the top four and on the power play while Byram recovers.

HOCKEY ・ 7 DAYS AGO