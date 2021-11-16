ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Clears concussion protocol

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Blackwood has been cleared from the NHL's concussion protocol. Now that...

www.cbssports.com

PensBurgh

Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel clear COVID protocol

Recently the Penguins have been battered by COVID with four players and head coach Mike Sullivan testing positive for the virus and being placed in the league’s protocol. On Tuesday, the somewhat acting temporary replacement coach of Todd Reirden delivered some good news on the front about defensemen Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson.
NHL
Daily Herald

Devils rout Panthers 7-3 as Blackwood wins 1st of season

NEWARK, N.J. -- Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Panthers 7-3 Tuesday night, handing Florida a second-straight regulation loss after it went 11 games without one. Andreas Johnsson scored twice and defenseman P.K. Subban had the go-ahead goal as the Devils had their biggest...
NHL
NHL

Blackwood helps Devils shut out Islanders, win third straight

NEWARK, N.J. -- Mackenzie Blackwood made 42 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the New Jersey Devils defeated the New York Islanders 4-0 at Prudential Center on Thursday. "[Blackwood] just looked really comfortable to me tonight," Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. "He was under control, made some...
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Clears virus protocols

Middleton is scheduled to skate Tuesday, indicating he's cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Although Middleton could be ready sooner, he won't be eligible to rejoin the Sharks' lineup until Saturday against the Avalanche due to Canada's COVID-19 border restrictions. Another update on the 25-year-old blueliner should surface once he's cleared to play.
NHL
Person
Mackenzie Blackwood
Fox News

Blackwood stops 42 shots, Devils beat Islanders 4-0

Mackenzie Blackwood made a season-high 42 saves for his seventh career shutout, and the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Islanders 4-0 on Thursday night. Janne Kuokkanen scored a short-handed goal, Tomas Tatar had a power-play goal and Dawson Mercer and Dougie Hamilton each had one at even strength to help New Jersey win its third straight and improve to 4-1-2 in the last seven games.
NHL
chatsports.com

Devils 4, Islanders 0: Blackwood shuts out Isles, who leave Sorokin hanging

Mackenzie Blackwood made 42 saves to shut out the New York Islanders, who had their moments but committed enough costly mistakes to allow the New Jersey Devils a 4-0 win that dropped the Islanders to 5-4-2 on the season. Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves, some of them outstanding to keep...
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Timo Meier: Clears COVID-19 protocols

Meier (COVID-19) cleared virus-related protocols Friday. Meier, who has tallied five goals and six assists this season, figures to play Saturday in Colorado after being sidelined since Nov. 2.
NHL
CBS Sports

Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Joins concussion protocol

Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears relayed Tuesday that Stevenson (head) has been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports. "We're on the wait-and-see program," Fears said of Stevenson. In addition to Stevenson, lead back Damien Harris is also following the five-step concussion protocol, putting both...
NFL
#Concussion#Devils#Panthers
CBS Sports

Eagles' Josh Sweat: In concussion protocol

Sweat didn't practice Wednesday due to a concussion, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Sweat apparently suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Chargers. He'll need to fully clear the concussion protocol before returning to the field for Philadelphia.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Rondale Moore: In concussion protocol

Moore didn't practice Wednesday due to a neck injury and concussion, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. This is the first mention of a head injury for the rookie second-round pick. Now subject to the concussion protocol, Moore will need to get on the practice field Thursday and/or Friday to put himself in a position to play Sunday against the Panthers. The Cardinals' group of wide receivers is less than 100 percent at the moment, with DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) still sidelined at practice, A.J. Green (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Christian Kirk (thumb) a full participant Wednesday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Blues' Kyle Clifford: Clears COVID-19 protocols

Clifford (COVID-19) cleared virus-related protocols and was at practice Friday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The winger appeared in two games and recorded one assist before landing on the COVID-19 list Nov. 2. It remains to be seen whether Clifford will be in the lineup for Saturday's game in Carolina.
HOCKEY
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Clears COVID protocols

The Penguins activated Crosby (COVID-19) off virus-related protocols Sunday. Crosby tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3. Due to that and a prior wrist injury, he has played only one game this season. He figures to be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Capitals, although the team hasn't confirmed that Crosby will dress.
NHL
numberfire.com

Buffalo's Zack Moss (concussion) clears protocol, eligible to play in Week 10

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (concussion) has cleared concussion protocol. Moss will be eligible to play in Week 10's divisional showdown against the New York Jets. In a favorable opportunity against numberFire's 28th rated rush defense, Moss' FanDuel salary stands at $6,000. On 65 carries this season, Moss has...
NFL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Bowen Byram: In concussion protocol

Coach Jared Bednar revealed Monday that Byram is in concussion protocol and won't skate until he feels better, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Byram's extensive concussion history is troublesome, especially for a 20-year-old, so the team will understandably take the cautious approach with the 2019 fourth-overall pick. The blueliner can be considered out indefinitely, with an update on his status likely to surface once he's cleared to resume skating. Colorado had apparently been mulling over the possibility of trading Samuel Girard due to Byram's emergence, but Girard should now get an extended opportunity in the top four and on the power play while Byram recovers.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Browns' A.J. Green: Enters concussion protocol

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Green is in the concussion protocol, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Green played just nine snaps on special teams prior to his departure in Sunday's loss to the Patriots. If he's unable to return for Sunday's matchup against Detroit, his absence shouldn't impact the Browns' defensive plans.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Ryan Neal: Lands in concussion protocol

Neal is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Neal suffered a head injury during Sunday's loss against the Packers, and with this latest update his status for Week 11 against Arizona is in question. He'll need to pass through the league's protocol before gaining clearance to take the field.
NFL

