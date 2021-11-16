ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

LeVar Burton to Host ‘Trivial Pursuit’ Game Show

By Tim Baysinger
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fear not, LeVar Burton fans. The “Star Trek” and “Reading Rainbow” alum gets to host a quiz show, after all. Burton and Entertainment One are developing a TV game show based on Hasbro’s “Trivial Pursuit.” Hasbro bought eOne for $3.8 billion in 2019. Burton will host the program as well as...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
TV SERIES
Deadline

EOne’s Michael Lombardo On Hasbro-Owned Company’s TV Strategy: ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ And ‘Power Rangers’ Universes, ‘Monopoly’ Game Show & More

In one of their first major moves after Entertainment One’s $4 billion acquisition by toy maker Hasbro was completed in early 2020, Entertainment One’s President and CEO Darren Throop and President of Film and Television Steve Bertram set out to find a Head of Television. They brought in former HBO President of Programming Michael Lombardo, initially as a consultant. Since he was named President of Global Television in June 2020, Lombardo has led a ramp-up of TV projects based on Hasbro properties as well as original ideas. Of the Hasbro IP, a big priority for the company is to develop...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Blink Studios Taps Carolyn Newman to Run Scripted TV

Blink Studios, backed by Endeavor Content, has hired former Netflix and Will Packer Media exec Carolyn Newman as executive vp of global scripted, while Virginia Rankin has been named executive producer. The indie studio recently launched by CEO John Morayniss and other former eOne execs has set Los Angeles-based Newman to focus on developing scripted content. While at the Night School producer Will Packer Media, Newman was head of scripted TV and production, and before that was director of original series for Netflix where her credits included Clickbait, The Serpent, Echoes, Partner Track, Anatomy of a Scandal and Feel Good. Newman also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Sangita Patel
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated' & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and being cared for by his wayward son. Article...
TENNIS
TheWrap

Peter Aykroyd, ‘SNL’ Cast Member and Dan Aykroyd’s Brother, Dies at 66

Peter Aykroyd, a comedian, writer and actor best known for his time on “Saturday Night Live,” has passed away at the age of 66. Aykroyd was the younger brother of Dan Aykroyd and was a member of the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto before joining “SNL” in 1979, during the show’s fifth season. Aykroyd served as a writer and cast member for that one season of the NBC sketch series, and also appeared in the films “Coneheads” and “Spies Like Us,” among others. He co-wrote the 1991 film “Nothing but Trouble” with his brother Dan, who directed the comedy that became a deep-cut cult favorite.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivial Pursuit#Game Show#American#Games
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

The Most Disturbing Movies of All Time

Mainstream comedies and dramas are great. In an increasingly complicated world, cinema as a form of escapism is a valid move, and transporting an audience to a different world to make them laugh or cry is a noble endeavor in 2018. Plus, the people who claim to not enjoy being entertained by Marvel’s huge blockbusters like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War are liars. But cinema is an all-encompassing monster, full of strange nooks and deep crevices filled with the most disturbing movies you could think of.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘This Is Us’ Final Season First Look: It’s the Beginning of the Pearsons’ End (Photos)

NBC has finally released the first look at the sixth final season of “This Is Us” and we’re already feeling the feels of losing the Pearson family. In the photos, which Entertainment Weekly first published Thursday, we see Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and his family celebrating his 41st birthday — the standard starting point for a new season of “This Is Us.”
TV SERIES
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

American Music Awards 2021: Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge, More of the Hottest Couples on the Red Carpet

Red carpet date night! Ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21, celebrity couples stepped out in style on the red carpet. Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, struck a pose in all-black outfits outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pair got engaged in May 2010, one year after welcoming their son, Cassius, when the 52-year-old Grammy winner proposed during a Florida concert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
TVLine

Saturday Night Live Taps Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd to Host Final 2021 Episodes

The mood in Studio 8H is about to be happier than ever. Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish will pull double duty at Saturday Night Live in December, serving as both host and musical guest for the Dec. 11 episode, NBC announced Thursday. The broadcast will mark Eilish’s first time as SNL host, but she previously appeared as musical guest on the Season 45 premiere in 2019, hosted by Woody Harrelson. She’ll be performing in support of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which was released in July. Actor Paul Rudd will then close out SNL‘s calendar year on Dec. 18, alongside musical guest Charli XCX. Rudd, who’s promoting both the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door and the upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, will join SNL‘s Five-Timers Club upon hosting next month. Thus far, the sketch series’ Season 47 hosts have included Owen Wilson (Loki), Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Kieran Culkin (Succession) and Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country). Next up is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, who will preside over the Nov. 20 episode; rapper Saweetie will perform. Looking forward to Eilish and Rudd’s December episodes? Drop your thoughts in a comment below!
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy