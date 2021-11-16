LeVar Burton to Host ‘Trivial Pursuit’ Game Show

The mood in Studio 8H is about to be happier than ever. Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish will pull double duty at Saturday Night Live in December, serving as both host and musical guest for the Dec. 11 episode, NBC announced Thursday. The broadcast will mark Eilish’s first time as SNL host, but she previously appeared as musical guest on the Season 45 premiere in 2019, hosted by Woody Harrelson. She’ll be performing in support of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, which was released in July. Actor Paul Rudd will then close out SNL‘s calendar year on Dec. 18, alongside musical guest Charli XCX. Rudd, who’s promoting both the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door and the upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, will join SNL‘s Five-Timers Club upon hosting next month. Thus far, the sketch series’ Season 47 hosts have included Owen Wilson (Loki), Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Kieran Culkin (Succession) and Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country). Next up is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, who will preside over the Nov. 20 episode; rapper Saweetie will perform. Looking forward to Eilish and Rudd’s December episodes? Drop your thoughts in a comment below!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO