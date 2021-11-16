ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dear Evan Hansen' Is Singing its Way to Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD

By Hilary Remley
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news musical fans: Dear Evan Hansen is coming to digital and Blu-ray. The film adaptation of the 2015 stage musical of the same name was released in September of this year. The film was directed by Steven Chbosky who is the author of the Young Adult novel, The...

collider.com

