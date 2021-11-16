ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Suspect Arrested That Beat A 10-Year-Old Child, Strangled Woman

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gauiF_0cycdPzZ00

TAMPA, FL. – On November 14, 2021, officers responded to the 8500 block of Alaska St. in reference to a child being shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old child with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The defendant, later identified as 31-year-old Darris Washington, was also lying on the front lawn with a stab wound to his back, a laceration to his neck, and a bullet graze on his right bicep.

The investigation revealed that an ongoing domestic altercation between an adult female victim and Darris Washington ensued.

The female victim tried to leave the residence with her 6 children to avoid the situation escalating. Washington ran after the female victim while she was loading the children in a vehicle.

Investigators say that Washington grabbed a 10-year-old and threw the child on the ground and began punching him in the face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcBwI_0cycdPzZ00

The female victim attempted to stop this from occurring but was overpowered by Washington. The victim ran into the house and armed herself with a firearm as Washington chased after her and threatened her.

The victim, out of fear for her life, shot in the direction of Washington and grazed his arm. In the process, she struck a 14-year-old standing behind Washington.

Police say that Washington ran out of the house momentarily leaving the residence before running back into the house. He then grabbed the victim and began strangling her. In the process, she armed herself with a knife and stabbed Washington in the back. Officers arrived moments later.

Investigators say the 14-year-old child is in stable condition, the 10-year-old victim sustained minor injury to his face and scratches on his collar bone area.

Washington was charged with Domestic Battery by Strangulation & Aggravated Child Abuse. He was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Clearwater Police Investigating Morning Stabbing

CLEARWATER, FL. – Clearwater Police detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday morning. According to police, the call came in at 10:17 a.m. from the 1100 block of Palmetto Street. The victim, an adult male, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert. Police say the...
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Free Press - TFP

“They Shot A Lot” Polk County Sheriff Deputies Shoot Two Trying To Run Them Over

POLK COUNTY, FL. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd briefed the media on Friday after deputies opened fire on two fleeing suspects in the Mulberry area overnight. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies were assisting two other agencies while doing a routine patrol in Bowling Green when police caught the two men burglarizing a business with a semi-automatic weapon.
POLK COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Police#Strangling#Tampafp Com#Tampa Local News Sports#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty On All Charges

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism, and racial injustice. Rittenhouse, 18, from Antioch, Illinois, was charged with reckless homicide in the slaying of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and intentional homicide...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
85K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy