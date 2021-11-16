Suspect Arrested That Beat A 10-Year-Old Child, Strangled Woman

TAMPA, FL. – On November 14, 2021, officers responded to the 8500 block of Alaska St. in reference to a child being shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old child with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The defendant, later identified as 31-year-old Darris Washington, was also lying on the front lawn with a stab wound to his back, a laceration to his neck, and a bullet graze on his right bicep.

The investigation revealed that an ongoing domestic altercation between an adult female victim and Darris Washington ensued.

The female victim tried to leave the residence with her 6 children to avoid the situation escalating. Washington ran after the female victim while she was loading the children in a vehicle.

Investigators say that Washington grabbed a 10-year-old and threw the child on the ground and began punching him in the face.

The female victim attempted to stop this from occurring but was overpowered by Washington. The victim ran into the house and armed herself with a firearm as Washington chased after her and threatened her.

The victim, out of fear for her life, shot in the direction of Washington and grazed his arm. In the process, she struck a 14-year-old standing behind Washington.

Police say that Washington ran out of the house momentarily leaving the residence before running back into the house. He then grabbed the victim and began strangling her. In the process, she armed herself with a knife and stabbed Washington in the back. Officers arrived moments later.

Investigators say the 14-year-old child is in stable condition, the 10-year-old victim sustained minor injury to his face and scratches on his collar bone area.

Washington was charged with Domestic Battery by Strangulation & Aggravated Child Abuse. He was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.