[Review] ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Crosses the Streams of Sentimentality and Fan Service

Remakes, revisits, and sequels to 1980s have been all the rage for a few years now, and the trend shows no signs of abating. Why would it, when films like Dune or Blade Runner continue to bring audiences to the seats? Some–say Coming 2 America–don’t necessarily do as well, but why would this stop the idea-starved studios? If you expand to other decades, franchise expansions or revisits (think Halloween Kills, Scream 5) are here to stay. Enter Ivan Reitman, the son an award-winning director of Jason Reitman, who delighted audiences with his Ghostbusters in 1984, and add some Sony Studios financing magic, and you can imagine the rest. Thankfully for the older Reitman, his son learned just enough at the hands of the father, or did not fall enough from the tree as the case would have it, making Ghostbusters: Afterlife, set 30 years after the events in the second film, a delectable sequel with just the right mix of homage to the original and new material to make it worth your while.

