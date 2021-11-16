ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

[Review] ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Crosses the Streams of Sentimentality and Fan Service

By Meagan Navarro
bloody-disgusting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Jason Reitman called Ghostbusters: Afterlife his most personal film yet. That makes sense; he was seven when dad Ivan Reitman’s Ghostbusters was released in theaters and twelve when the sequel arrived. Ghostbusters no doubt made up a significant part of Reitman’s childhood and his family’s life. It results in a...

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

Related
963kklz.com

Original Ghostbusters on the Hardest Part About Filming ‘Afterlife’

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson appeared on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers last night (November 15) to promote Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In both appearances, they touched on the hardest part about returning to their Ghostbusters characters. When asked by Meyers what...
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Final ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer Goes Deep On The Fan Service And Nostalgia

It’s been no secret that Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife is pure fan service. That can be really cool if the nostalgia isn’t too overwhelming. But one of many downsides is that the studio sees no reason to have a filter when it comes to spoiling shit, as you’ll see in this supposedly “final” trailer.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Featurette Introduces Fans to New Character Named Podcast

We are just a week and a half away from the theatrical release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and as we get ready for the awesomeness, a new featurette has been released that introduces fans to a new character in the movie named Podcast. He is played by Logan Kim, and he is friends with McKenna Grace’s character Phoebe.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Joe Mertens

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" gets early good reviews

Poster for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"That Hashtag Show. The upcoming sequel to the classic 1980's sci-fi comedy hits theaters later this November, but some early reviews suggest it will be a really good time. After the 2016 female-led reboot garnered a lot of disdain from the fanbase, it looks like this new film is trying to get back to the "Ghostbusters" roots. The link for the trailer is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaG_5ZZ2PyM.
wjtn.com

IMAX launching 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Fan Event

With the release of the final trailer to Ghostbusters: Afterlife -- featuring the voices and brief appearances of some of its original series stars including Dan Aykroyd, the late Harold Ramis, and Bill Murray -- comes news IMAX is doing the movie big. Well, "big" is not a surprise for...
MOVIES
IGN

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director on Fan Service and Revealing the Movie's Secrets

Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman talks to IGN writer Tara Bennett (@TaraDBennett) about balancing the needs of fan service in his sequel, why he was fine with the trailer revealing Dan Aykroyd was back as Ray Stantz, working with his father Ivan Reitman on the film, and how Josh Gad came to be cast as the voice of Muncher. Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in North American theaters on November 19, 2021.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Leaves Franchise Fans Emotional

After countless delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sony Pictures' Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally playing in theaters around the world. Though the fourth film in the series, the latest movie ignores 2016's Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (which functioned as a reboot), and acts as a direct sequel to the two Ghostbusters movies from the 1980s. Tragically in the time since 1989's Ghostbusters II however, one of the four franchise leads, Harold Ramis, passed away, making a true reunion in the spiritual third film impossible. As fans know though the plot of the movie was largely built around Ramis' character Egon and plenty of surprises were put into the sequel, leaving fans emotional as you can see below. Spoilers follow!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Coon
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Harold Ramis
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Ivan Reitman
Person
Gil Kenan
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Mother/Android’ – Chloë Grace Moretz Braves the Android Apocalypse in Hulu’s Sci-fi Movie [Trailer]

Fresh off writing The Batman for Warner Bros/DC, Mattson Tomlin set up his feature directorial debut, a sci-fi/thriller starring Chloe Grace Moretz titled Mother/Android. Hulu has acquired the U.S. rights to the Miramax film, and it’s premiering December 17. You can watch the trailer for Mother/Android below, which looks like...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife – can you stream the new Ghostbusters movie?

How can you watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife? Spooks, spectres, and ghosts best watch out because the Ghostbusters are back. Yes, after multiple delays, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman, is finally getting its highly anticipated release. A direct sequel to Ivan Reitman’s Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II (the film ignores Paul Feige’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloody-disgusting.com

7 New Horror Movies & Shows Releasing for Thanksgiving Week Including the ‘Resident Evil’ Reboot!

While Ghostbusters: Afterlife tops the box office in its first full week of release, you may be wondering what else we can expect on the road to Thanksgiving and Black Friday. It’s actually a surprisingly robust week for the horror genre, with the Resident Evil film franchise returning to theaters and a brand new Bruce Campbell horror-comedy making its way home to Digital.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, 2021. Directed by Jason Reitman. Starring Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Oliver Cooper, Sydney Mae Diaz, Bokeem Woodbine, Marlon Kazadi, Tracy Letts, Paulina Jewel Alexis, Josh Gad, and J.K. Simmons. SYNOPSIS:
MOVIES
splashreport.com

Film Review: “GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE” Resurrects Beloved Franchise

Remakes, revisits, and sequels to 1980s have been all the rage for a few years now, and the trend shows no signs of abating. Why would it, when films like Dune or Blade Runner continue to bring audiences to the seats? Some–say Coming 2 America–don’t necessarily do as well, but why would this stop the idea-starved studios? If you expand to other decades, franchise expansions or revisits (think Halloween Kills, Scream 5) are here to stay. Enter Ivan Reitman, the son an award-winning director of Jason Reitman, who delighted audiences with his Ghostbusters in 1984, and add some Sony Studios financing magic, and you can imagine the rest. Thankfully for the older Reitman, his son learned just enough at the hands of the father, or did not fall enough from the tree as the case would have it, making Ghostbusters: Afterlife, set 30 years after the events in the second film, a delectable sequel with just the right mix of homage to the original and new material to make it worth your while.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Army
bloody-disgusting.com

Rosamund Pike Reflects Back on ‘Doom’, Says She Feels “Embarrassed”

The video game film adaptation curse was a real thing and none of the studios could get it right. One of the biggest disappointments was Universal Pictures’ Doom, the 2005 adaptation of the first-person shooter that starred both Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Rosamund Pike. The film failed to tap...
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Anna and the Apocalypse’ Director Will Adapt Creepy Viral Story ‘Dear David’ for Lionsgate

Originally set up at New Line Cinema, Lionsgate and BuzzFeed have now taken over the film adaptation of the creepy viral story Dear David, Deadline is reporting tonight. “On August 7th, 2017, popular cartoonist Adam Ellis began telling the story of how a dead child is haunting his apartment and is trying to kill him. His first tweet gained over 55,000 retweets and 76,000 likes,” explains the website Know Your Meme.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Shudder’s Gory Monster Movie ‘Death Valley’ Looks Like the Perfect Double Feature With the New ‘Resident Evil’ [Trailer]

The mission has gone to Hell. A gory monster movie titled Death Valley is on the way to Shudder for the holiday season, we’ve learned tonight, and it looks especially suited to fans of Resident Evil. Featuring a practical creature, this one looks to be ripped from the same cloth as the upcoming reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, and you’ll see what I mean when you watch the trailer!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy