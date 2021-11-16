ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

State remains involved in federal lawsuits against vaccine mandates

By Rob Jones
 5 days ago

Governor McMaster issued a statement Tuesday, saying that South Carolina will continue to fight federal vaccine mandates in court. The state is involved in three separate lawsuits in federal court challenging the mandates.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has filed lawsuits against OSHA’s vaccine mandate on employers, the federal contractor mandate and the CMS Mandate for healthcare workers at Medicaid and Medicare service centers.

Governor McMaster said in the statement “ "South Carolina is fully committed to fighting the Biden Administration's overreach by any means necessary. As I have said before, the federal government forcing South Carolinians to choose between their job and a COVID-19 vaccination is unjust and unlawful, and it must be challenged”.

IN THIS ARTICLE
