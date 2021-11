This week’s TTT is brought to you by being up for 24 hours straight for overnight work and copious amounts of coffee. As such I’m a little out of it, but thankfully, Karhu has stepped in to put a rec on your radar this week. Looking over the list myself and comparing to my Bandcamp wishlist, I apparently have added exactly nothing to it this time, so tell me what’s good down in the comments.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO