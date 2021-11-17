Man Tried To Rape Two Women At Separate Dollars Stores On The Same Night, Cops Say

(CBS4) – Investigators arrested Michael Buckley, 30, in connection with the case of an 11-year-old girl who was the focus of a community-wide search out of Westminster earlier in the week that triggered an Amber Alert. According to his arrest warrant, Buckley was tracked back to his home in Littleton and will be charged with sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. Michael Buckley (credit: Westminster Police) “I noticed a whole load of police outside of our house,” one neighbor said. According to the court documents, the young girl was found with him the day after she...

LITTLETON, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO