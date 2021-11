Tomorrow, the Senate Banking Committee will hold Saule Omarova's confirmation hearing for comptroller of the currency. Many expect this to be a knock-down, drag-out between the progressive bank-reform agenda and the banking industry's antipathy thereto. This it surely will be, but to watch only these fireworks is to miss the longer-burning fire below: renewed questions about whether banks are public utilities or private companies with unique privileges fully reimbursed by virtue of unduly burdensome regulation. It is by this choice — not Ms. Omarova's most uncertain confirmation — that the future of U.S. finance will be decided.

