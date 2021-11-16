ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. Bancorp acquiring fintech partner TravelBank

By Allissa Kline
American Banker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past year, U.S. Bancorp has been partnering with the fintech company TravelBank to offer corporations a streamlined way to generate and manage employee expense reports. Now, U.S. Bank’s parent is bringing that technology in-house. The Minneapolis-based company is acquiring TravelBank in a deal expected to close by...

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Two Firms Helm Deal for IQ-EQ to Acquire Greyline Partners

Greenberg Traurig is advising Greyline Partners, a U.S. provider of outsourced compliance services to the alternative asset industry, on its agreement to be acquired by global investor services supplier IQ-EQ. Latham & Watkins is advising IQ-EQ and its parent company, European private equity firm Astorg, on the acquisition. No financial...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Local fintech firm acquired by money guru Dave Ramsey's company

A local fintech startup focused on easing the pain of paying back student loans was acquired this week by Ramsey Solutions, owned by personal finance expert Dave Ramsey. Apay Financial was founded in 2019 by Blake Wood and Owen Brady, who met while working together at Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC). As borrowers themselves, Wood and Brady quickly realized nothing really existed to make the process of managing and paying back their loans easier.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Bancorp#Mufg Union Bank#Credit Card#Travelbank#U S Bank#Treasury#Instant Card
Forbes

Is U.S. Bancorp Stock Fairly Valued?

U.S. Bancorp stock (NYSE: USB) has gained 30% YTD, which is higher than the 25% rise in the S&P500 over the same period. The stock is currently trading at $61 per share and has a potential upside of 10% to its fair value of $67 – Trefis’ estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s valuation. The bank posted better than expected figures in the recently released third-quarter results. It reported total revenues of $5.9 billion in the quarter – 1% lower than the year-ago period. The wholesale Banking (corporate & commercial banking) segment suffered a 13% y-o-y fall in the quarter, followed by a 2% drop in the consumer and business banking division, and a 3% decline in the wealth management business. However, the decrease in revenues was almost offset by a 3% y-o-y growth in the payment services unit. The payment services benefited from a recovery in consumer and business spending levels, leading to higher merchant processing volumes, corporate payment transaction volume, and credit card payments volumes. That said, the adjusted net income increased 29% y-o-y to $1.9 billion in the quarter, mainly due to a favorable decrease in provisions for credit losses.
STOCKS
finovate.com

U.S. Bank Buys Expense and Travel Management Platform TravelBank

U.S. Bank has agreed to acquire San Francisco, California-based expense and travel management company TravelBank. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but one outlet, Skift, has said that the deal was valued at $200 million. “We are focused on giving businesses more confidence, control, and convenience in managing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
American Banker

German fintech N26 halts U.S. expansion

N26 will discontinue its U.S. operations in the latest setback to the expansion plans for the German digital bank, which was recently valued at more than $9 billion. The Berlin-based company will pull its offerings from the U.S. by Jan. 11 to prioritize expansion in Europe, it said in a statement Thursday. The move will lead to the closing of about 500,000 accounts, a spokeswoman for the bank said.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
American Banker

Oportun buying challenger bank Digit for $213 million

The consumer lender Oportun has agreed to buy the challenger bank Digit in a deal that the buyer says will accelerate its plan to offer a fuller suite of banking services. Oportun, a Silicon Valley lender that offers personal loans and credit cards to consumers, announced the nearly $213 million cash-and-stock deal on Tuesday. Less than six weeks earlier, Oportun said that it was withdrawing its application for a bank charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
SAN CARLOS, CA
American Banker

Why this Connecticut community bank is merging with a fintech

An aspiring challenger bank that had been pursuing a de novo charter has shifted gears, agreeing to sell itself to a Connecticut community bank. Patriot National Bancorp plans to pay $119 million in cash and stock for American Challenger Development Corp., which has been working for two years to become a digital-first national bank. Both are based in Stamford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
irei.com

KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners to acquire data center REIT in $15b deal

KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) have plans to acquire CyrusOne, a global data center REIT, in an all-cash transaction valued at about $15 billion, including the assumption of debt. “KKR and GIP will provide substantial additional resources and expertise to accelerate our global expansion and help us deliver the...
BUSINESS
American Banker

BNP Paribas said to explore sale of Bank of the West

The French banking giant BNP Paribas is exploring the sale of its U.S. subsidiary, Bank of the West, as it looks to withdraw from retail banking in the United States, Reuters reported Monday. The largest European bank by assets may try to unload the San Francisco-based franchise in a deal...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Cloud MSP Navisite Acquires Salesforce Partner EightCloud

Navisite, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP backed by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, acquires Salesforce partner EightCloud. Navisite, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP backed by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, has acquired Salesforce partner EightCloud for an undisclosed sum. This is technology M&A deal number 718...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

DSP-Explorer Acquires Managed Services Assets of Fellow Oracle Partner JoraPh

UK-based Oracle data platform specialist DSP-Explorer acquired the managed services assets fellow Oracle partner JoraPh. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 717 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. DSP-Explorer,...
BUSINESS
verdictfoodservice.com

Orangewood Partners to acquire Taco Bell franchisee Pacific Bells

US-based investment firm Orangewood Partners (Orangewood) is set to acquire Pacific Bells, one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees in the US, from Partners Group for an undisclosed sum. Pacific Bells was established in 1986 with the first Taco Bell outlet in Oregon. Currently, the company operates more than 250...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners acquires largest solar project in U.S. history

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has expanded its portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery-storage projects in the United States. The company acquired Project Gemini, the largest solar project in U.S. history and one of the largest in the world. The project consists of 690 megawatts of solar photovoltaic power and 380 megawatts of battery storage, and it will provide renewable power to the city of Las Vegas, once operational.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

PE-Backed Brillio Acquires Salesforce Partner Standav

Brillio, backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, has acquired Salesforce partner Standav for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 716 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Standav is headquartered in Silicon Valley and...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Open Banking: UK’s TrueLayer Partners with Fintech Lightyear to Provide Instant Account Funding Services

the international Open Banking platform, has announced a new collaboration with investment platform Lightyear in order to provide instant account funding via Open Banking payments. Lightyear, established by ex-Wise professionals Martin Sokk and Mihkel Aamer, combines multi-currency accounts with unlimited access to 1,000+ international stocks and (exchange-traded-funds) ETFs, without...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy