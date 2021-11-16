U.S. Bancorp acquiring fintech partner TravelBank

U.S. Bancorp stock (NYSE: USB) has gained 30% YTD, which is higher than the 25% rise in the S&P500 over the same period. The stock is currently trading at $61 per share and has a potential upside of 10% to its fair value of $67 – Trefis’ estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s valuation. The bank posted better than expected figures in the recently released third-quarter results. It reported total revenues of $5.9 billion in the quarter – 1% lower than the year-ago period. The wholesale Banking (corporate & commercial banking) segment suffered a 13% y-o-y fall in the quarter, followed by a 2% drop in the consumer and business banking division, and a 3% decline in the wealth management business. However, the decrease in revenues was almost offset by a 3% y-o-y growth in the payment services unit. The payment services benefited from a recovery in consumer and business spending levels, leading to higher merchant processing volumes, corporate payment transaction volume, and credit card payments volumes. That said, the adjusted net income increased 29% y-o-y to $1.9 billion in the quarter, mainly due to a favorable decrease in provisions for credit losses.

