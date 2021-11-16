Saints' Demario Davis: Tallies six stops

NASHVILLE — The Titans beat the Saints 23-21 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out from the contest …. Julio Jones is on Injured Reserve. On Sunday, receiver A.J. Brown was held to just one catch for 16 yards. The Titans needed someone to step up in the passing game, and that someone ended up being receiver Marcus Johnson. Against the Saints, Johnson had five catches for 100 yards, including a 50-yard reception. Every time the Titans needed a play in the passing game, it seemed like No.88 was there to make it. "It was huge," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Johnson's performance. "It was what we needed to see from Marcus. I think Marcus needed to see a little bit of that for himself." Johnson said the game was a confidence booster for him, but most importantly it helped the team. "It feels great," Johnson said. "I obviously believe in myself, but sometimes you need to show it. You need to prove yourself right, as well as anybody else who needs to see it. So it was big for me, and I am thankful I was able to contribute like that."

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO