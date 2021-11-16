ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints' Demario Davis: Tallies six stops

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Davis recorded six tackles and one tackle for a loss in Sunday's 23-21 defeat to the Titans. Davis...

www.cbssports.com

inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Demario Davis on cousin Air McNair, Salute to Service 11/10/21

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis post-practice interview ahead of the Saints' week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans during the 2021 NFL season. Demario talks about following the Titans when his first cousin Steve McNair was the quarterback.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

Demario Davis named as Salute to Service Award nominee for New Orleans Saints

In the NFL, November is a time to recognize and remember the honorable men and women who have fought or are currently fighting for our country. During Salute to Service month, the NFL makes it a point to recognize and thank all veterans and active-duty military members and their families for their contributions to our country.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Saints Make Six Roster Moves Including Placing DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson On IR

The New Orleans Saints made several roster moves on Saturday before their Week 10 game. Saints placed DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve. Saints elevated WR Kevin White. Saints waived DL Christian Ringo. Saints activated CB Ken Crawley from injured reserve. Saints elevated OL Will Clapp to their active roster.
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things to Watch in Titans vs Saints on Sunday at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things to watch in the contest:. OK, let's face it – the Titans didn't run the ball very well in their first game without Derrick Henry last week, and the impressive win disguised that fact. Against the Rams, the Titans managed just 69 yards on 26 carries, an average of just 2.7 yards per carry. D'Onta Foreman led the way with just 29 yards on five carries, Jeremy McNichols had 24 yards on seven carries, and Adrian Peterson totaled 21 yards on 10 carries. The Titans are banking on improvement – and more rushing opportunities – as Peterson and Foreman knock the rust off, and the Titans will need it. Sustaining drives and being able to establish the run will be key against the Saints, and against other opponents as well. But that's easier said than done against New Orleans, a defense ranked No.1 in the NFL vs the run, allowing just 3.19 yards per carry, and 73.8 yards per game. Will the Titans be able to have more success on Sunday?
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for Titans in Win Over Saints

NASHVILLE — The Titans beat the Saints 23-21 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out from the contest …. Julio Jones is on Injured Reserve. On Sunday, receiver A.J. Brown was held to just one catch for 16 yards. The Titans needed someone to step up in the passing game, and that someone ended up being receiver Marcus Johnson. Against the Saints, Johnson had five catches for 100 yards, including a 50-yard reception. Every time the Titans needed a play in the passing game, it seemed like No.88 was there to make it. "It was huge," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Johnson's performance. "It was what we needed to see from Marcus. I think Marcus needed to see a little bit of that for himself." Johnson said the game was a confidence booster for him, but most importantly it helped the team. "It feels great," Johnson said. "I obviously believe in myself, but sometimes you need to show it. You need to prove yourself right, as well as anybody else who needs to see it. So it was big for me, and I am thankful I was able to contribute like that."
NFL
cenlanow.com

Demario Davis pays homage those who served this country

METAIRIE, LA. – The New Orleans Saints defense continues to be a threat to its opponents. Captain and veteran linebacker, Demario Davis, led the team with a game-high 11 tackles and a sack as he reached the century mark in stops for the second consecutive season against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
Detroit News

Sunday's NFL: Titans edge Saints, push league-best winning streak to six

Nashville, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans want to stack up wins, not style points. On a day quarterback Ryan Tannehill battled a stomach bug that had him feeling “bad” when he woke up, the Titans found yet another way to do just that, extending the NFL’s longest active win streak to six games.
NFL
WAFB

Kamara limited in Saints practice; six players miss Wednesday workout

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara was limited in practice Wednesday as he recovers from his knee injury. It’s a step in a positive direction for Kamara. He didn’t practice at all last week, and missing the Saints’ loss at Tennessee. Kamara leads the team in rushing...
NFL
chatsports.com

Demario Davis raises just under $175,000 at first Dining for Dreamers event

Outside of making game-changing plays on the field for the New Orleans Saints as one of the best linebackers in the NFL, Demario Davis has continually changed the game for the city of New Orleans. His efforts off the field has earned him a Walter Payton nomination in the past, and he was recently named the Saints nominee for the 2021 USAA Salute to Service Award.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

