"I'll be brief. First off, tip your hat to Philly. They played a great game. Obviously we didn't do the things necessary to win in our league – pretty much in every phase. Turnovers, those were significant. I thought we struggled defending their running game, obviously. And I thought our return game – we thought we would have an edge there – I thought that was just average. All of us got to do a better job. It's going to be a short week and we're going to have to quickly refocus."

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO