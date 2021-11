Here is a roundup of local business news, including a new health safety grade at Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and new leadership at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. 1. The Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce announced Nov. 11 that it received a 4-Star Accredited Chamber designation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for “sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact on the community.” Of 7,000 chambers in the country, 200 have an accreditation designation, according to the release. President Tony Moline said the chamber worked for almost two years on the designation. www.cedarparkchamber.org.

CEDAR PARK, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO