Nick Adenhart was supposed to be a key part of the Los Angeles Angels‘ future. He had been a highly regarded pitching prospect, falling to the 14th round of the 2004 MLB Draft just because he required Tommy John surgery. After a three game trial in 2008, Adenhart made the Angels’ 2019 Opening Day rotation, making the best start of his career in his debut that season. Tragically, his life would be cut short only a few hours later, as he and two others were killed by a drunk driver.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO