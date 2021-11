The comedy migration from California to Austin is starting to make its way up to Dallas and The Plano House of Comedy may be the first step. "Like everyone else, we saw how Texas has been blowing up for the last five years with the number of corporate offices," says Rick Bronson, one of the owners of the new comedy club, located at The Shops at Legacy North complex. "We saw the dynamics of the city growing and growing and growing. We saw that and the numbers, and we recognized there's more than ample space to put another comedy club in that market."

PLANO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO