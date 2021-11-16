ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dave Zangaro Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 11-16-2021

975thefanatic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBCSPhilly’s Dave Zangaro joins the show...

975thefanatic.com

inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Missanelli#The Eagles#American Football#Nbcsphilly
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
Indy100

Bill Belichick roasted for gameday outfit: ‘Looks like grandma going to aerobics’

Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”. The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Announce Update On CeeDee Lamb

One of the Dallas Cowboys top playmakers won’t return against the Chiefs. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled “out” with a concussion. The news comes courtesy of ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Lamb was initially labeled “questionable” to return while going through the NFL’s concussion protocol. That changed following...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
Buffalo News

CBS analyst Boomer Esiason on Bills coordinator: 'What is Brian Daboll doing?'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CBS analyst Boomer Esiason was pointed in his critique of Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll after Buffalo's 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. While not discounting how prolific the Daboll-Allen duo was in last year's run to the AFC championship game, Esiason questioned the coordinator's messaging...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck’s Performance Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys game didn’t really live up to the hype. The contest pitted Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense, but we didn’t get much offense. Instead, the Chiefs won a defensive battle over the Cowboys, 19-9, on...
NFL
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL

