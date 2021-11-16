Dave Zangaro Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 11-16-2021

The Dallas Cowboys will be missing wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of their three games in a 12-day span, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, according to ESPN, which...
It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”. The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.
On Saturday afternoon, the college football world finally received some welcomed news about former NFL star Deion Sanders. Over the past few weeks, Sanders has been away from the sideline. The Jackson State head coach has missed a month of football as he recovers from complications after his foot surgery.
Bill Belichick is a simple man. Despite the money and access to high-quality food and drinks, the New England Patriots head coach would rather sip on a Budweiser. Following the Patriots’ 54-13 rout of the New York Jets in Week 7, Belichick was celebrating at Gillette Stadium with some of the people that he keeps close to him.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy had one special request after returning the ball used during Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass on Sunday: a round of golf with the quarterback regarded by many as the greatest of all time.
One of the Dallas Cowboys top playmakers won’t return against the Chiefs. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been ruled “out” with a concussion. The news comes courtesy of ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Lamb was initially labeled “questionable” to return while going through the NFL’s concussion protocol. That changed following...
The New Orleans Saints chose not to bring in another veteran quarterback after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Sean Payton said doing so would be very difficult at this point in the season, but it sounds like the coach would have made an exception for at least one player.
Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CBS analyst Boomer Esiason was pointed in his critique of Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll after Buffalo's 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. While not discounting how prolific the Daboll-Allen duo was in last year's run to the AFC championship game, Esiason questioned the coordinator's messaging...
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
Sunday afternoon’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys game didn’t really live up to the hype. The contest pitted Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense, but we didn’t get much offense. Instead, the Chiefs won a defensive battle over the Cowboys, 19-9, on...
The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
For the second time this season, the Indianapolis Colts found themselves involved in an NFL rarity: A Scorigami. If you’re not familiar with Scorigami, it’s pretty simple: The internet cheers when the NFL gives us a final score that’s never been seen before and that’s what the Colts’ 41-15 upset win over the Bills gave us on Sunday.
