Some IU students say they want to be educated more on the specifics of recycling in order to ensure their methods are effective. Nov. 15 was annual National Recycling Day, a day where recycling is celebrated all across the United States. IU’s campus does have many recycling bins in dining halls throughout, but some students say they wonder whether the ways we are recycling are correct or truly effective.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO