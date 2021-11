On Thursday, more than 500 Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report employees have petitioned to remove CEO Bobby Kotick from the company. "We, the undersigned, no longer have confidence in the leadership of Bobby Kotick as the CEO of Activision Blizzard. The information that has come to light about his behaviors and practices in the running of our companies runs counter to the culture and integrity we require of our leadership--and directly conflicts with the initiatives started by our peers," the petition reads. "We ask that Bobby Kotick remove himself as CEO of Activision Blizzard and that shareholders be allowed to select the new CEO without the input of Bobby, who we are aware owns a substantial portion of the voting rights of the shareholders."

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO