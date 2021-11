2020 was a weird year for television. With production shut down along with much of the United States, and people having more time than ever on their hands to watch TV, people turned to anything new. That’s where “Tiger King” kicked in becoming one of 2020’s biggest shows. “Tiger King”’s sheer popularity didn’t come without consequence, though, and part of the fallout is “Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight,” a two-part series that will try and close some of the alleged gaps between “Tiger King” and the truth. You can watch with a subscription to Discovery+.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO