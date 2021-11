Lil Candy Paint is not a name that most readers of the site will recognize, but you may have heard his voice floating over on TikTok in the last few weeks. Alongside Bhad Bhabie, LCP has one of the most viral songs of the year in "22," which has been streamed nearly 4,000,000 times on Spotify. The remix has been celebrated by Bhad Bhabie fans, who have created a trend of showing celebrities (including Drake, Future, and even Elon Musk) before and after hearing her verse, showing them dressing more feminine and displaying some bad bitch energy.

