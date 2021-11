Jake Paul may not have been able to knock out Tyron Woodley, but he is confident he will finish Tommy Fury. It was announced last month that the younger Paul brother was going to be making his return to the boxing ring against the younger brother of Tyson Fury and Love Island star, Tommy. This will be the first time that the YouTuber turned boxer has faced an opponent who has pro boxing experience, albeit only seven fights.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO