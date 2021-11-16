ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bringing the grocery store to you’: Customizable grocery shopping arrives in central, eastern Ky.

By Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 6 days ago

FLORENCE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The Next Door Market was founded in Louisville, Kentucky as a 16ft refrigerated vehicle, acting as a mobile grocery store delivering a wide array of fresh, organic, and sustainable products.

The demand for their service grew drastically as consumers became warier of shopping in public during the pandemic. Owner Megan Bell saw this as an opportunity to change the game, creating a completely customizable shopping experience.

The Next Door Market allows customers to shop from their organic selection and receive it via delivery, local pickup, curbside pickup, or in-person, as the truck travels through central and eastern Kentucky.

“We have created a customizable shopping experience that provides items to customers quickly and safely,” said Megan Bell.

Lexington food bank packs thousands of Thanksgiving boxes for Kentuckians in need

With the holiday season quickly approaching, The Next Door Market has also created customizable meal kits that can be delivered, avoiding crowded grocery stores. “It is a perfect way for customers to avoid holiday traffic,” said Bell.

First-time customers can receive $15 off their holiday meal kits now through Nov. 19th.

The Next Door Market’s first brick-and-mortar location is currently under construction in Florence, Ky. Here, individuals can shop in person, pick up curbside, or have their products delivered.

To learn more about The Next Door Market, visit thenextdoormarketgrocerystore.com .

