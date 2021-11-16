14 Best Christmas Ornament Storage Containers to Keep Your Collection in Good Shape

Squishmallows are all the rage. These plush pillow pals are as cozy as it gets. If you were looking for the finishing touch on your child's bedroom (or your own!) look no further. The marshmallow-like quality and adorable personalities have attracted collectors young and old. Like Beanie Babies, Squishmallows all have specific interests and backgrounds, similar to the Beanie Baby poems. Available in sizes from 2"-24" there is truly one for everybody. Many of the releases are limited edition, which has added to the collecting frenzy. You can choose from holiday characters (check out the Halloween Squishmallows), Disney characters, and Sanrio characters. There's also dinosaurs, favorite foods, and wildlife animals.

SHOPPING ・ 11 DAYS AGO