Danny Fenster arrives in US 'with so much gratitude' after release from Myanmar prison

By Jennifer Hansler, Nicole Gaouette
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

American journalist Danny Fenster arrived in the United States on Tuesday after almost six months in a Myanmar prison and expressed thanks to everyone involved in securing his...

CNN

She died from a snakebite. But the real killer was her husband

(CNN) — Uthra's mother found her daughter lying motionless in bed at the family home, her left arm dotted with blood. Her family rushed her to the local Kollam hospital in the southern Indian state of Kerala, but the 25-year-old was already dead. A post-mortem on May 7, 2020, confirmed...
CNN

Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes resign from Fox News, protesting 'irresponsible' voices like Tucker Carlson

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Every month or so, while conversing with sources at Fox News, I express surprise that Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes are still employed by the network. After all, the two men are reality-based conservative thinkers who refuse to capitulate to Donald Trump. Unfortunately, Fox viewers rarely get to hear from them. They are booked by the network's producers so rarely that their contracts could be likened to golden handcuffs.
CBS News

American journalist Danny Fenster freed from Myanmar prison and on way home, says U.S. envoy Bill Richardson

Bangkok — American journalist Danny Fenster, sentenced only days ago to 11 years hard labor in Myanmar, has been freed and is on his way home, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson said Monday. Richardson said in a statement that Fenster had been handed over to him in Myanmar and would return to the U.S. via Qatar over the next day and a half.
NBC News

2 missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti have been released

A religious organization announced Sunday that two of its missionaries who were taken hostage with 15 others last month in Haiti have been released. Christian Aid Ministries, an Ohio-based nonprofit organization, didn't identify the two missionaries or the circumstances behind their release. The organization said its heart was still with the more than a dozen other missionaries still being held.
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
Birmingham Star

China follows through on its vow to punish Lithuania over Taiwan

After vowing to retaliate against Lithuania's move to allow Taiwan open a ?representative office? in Vilnius, Beijing has announced it is downgrading diplomatic relations with the Baltic state. In a statement on Sunday, the Chinese foreign ministry said that China's diplomatic relations with Lithuania will be formally lowered to the...
Rolling Stone

Virginia’s Lt. Governor-elect Interview Veers Off the Rails as She Spreads Covid Misinformation

Dana Bash tried to keep up and fact check Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears as the newly elected official spread Covid misinformation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Bash turned the conversation to Covid vaccines, asking Sears why she opposes Virginia schools mandating the Covid vaccine when they already require vaccines for other common diseases, including polio, measles and chicken pox. “So why is it OK to mandate childhood vaccines in Virginia for so many diseases, but not Covid?” Bash asked. “If the purpose of the Covid vaccine is to prevent us from getting Covid, why is it those who...
WDTN

Ohio missionaries say 2 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.” “While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the 15 people […]
