What’s the coolest Christmas gift for kids you could ever imagine? There’s one correct answer - and it’s a 3D printer that prints unlimited toys on-demand. Did you know that such a thing is actually very real - and more affordable right now than you’d probably think? That’s because today we’ve found the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle on sale with a special Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster deal, dropping its regular price of $469 all the way down to just $319.97. You won’t need to enter any code to grab the price drop - but you will have to be quick, as it’ll only last a few days.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO