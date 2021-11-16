Lincoln Riley on LSU Rumors: 'You know how I feel about this place'

It appears it’s that time of the year again when Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley is connected to just about every head coaching job available. In years past, jobs like the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns were rumored to have Riley leaving Norman.

So far, in this year’s version of “Lincoln Riley is the next head coach of the…” it’s the LSU Tigers making an appearance. There’s been so much innuendo on this front that Riley was forced to address the rumors on Tuesday at his weekly press conference.

Riley, as he has in years past, reiterated his affinity for the University of Oklahoma. Riley has had the opportunity to take other jobs in the past. And while the lure of the SEC might be strong, that’s not something that Riley and the University of Oklahoma have to worry about in the near future.

There might come a time when Lincoln Riley is not the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners. But that time isn’t coming anytime soon, with a top 10 recruiting class coming in 2022 and the No. 1 recruiting class coming in 2023.

Despite the loss at Baylor on Saturday, the Oklahoma Sooners still have a Big 12 title to play for and an outside shot at getting back into the College Football Playoff. The only part of his job that’s on Lincoln Riley’s mind is how to help his team bounce back when they host Iowa State this Saturday in Norman.

