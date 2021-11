The Flyers are off to a strong start to their 2021-22 campaign, currently sitting with a 6-2-2 record through their first 10 games, but they have a tough stretch coming up the rest of this week. After 3 days off following their road win in Washington, the Flyers are back home tonight to face the Toronto Maple Leafs, then they’ll go on the road for a back to back Friday and Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars. It will be a challenging couple of games, and the Flyers, who are sitting in 4th place in the Metro division, need a strong showing to stay in the early mix in the Eastern Conference.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO