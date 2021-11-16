Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially rallied a bit on Friday but then rolled over to show signs of weakness. As we slammed into the $75.50 level, it does make sense that there would be buyers in that area due to the fact that it was the area of resistance previously. In other words, a certain amount of “market memory” comes into play at that region. I think that as you see the oil market pull back, you should be thinking about is whether or not it offers value. It currently seems to be, so I like the idea of picking up some type of supportive or impulsive candlestick to the upside.

