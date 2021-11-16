ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 12 cents to $80.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 38...

dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Crashes into Support

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially rallied a bit on Friday but then rolled over to show signs of weakness. As we slammed into the $75.50 level, it does make sense that there would be buyers in that area due to the fact that it was the area of resistance previously. In other words, a certain amount of “market memory” comes into play at that region. I think that as you see the oil market pull back, you should be thinking about is whether or not it offers value. It currently seems to be, so I like the idea of picking up some type of supportive or impulsive candlestick to the upside.
invezz.com

Crude oil price outlook as Japan considers strategic plan

Crude oil price is trading below $80, which has been a steady support level for over a month. An execution of the US and Japan's plan may increase supply thus lowering prices. The new COVID-19 wave in Europe is dampening the demand outlook. Crude oil price is trading below the...
dallassun.com

Biden's bluff drags oil prices down

Oil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into US oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent Covid fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging the...
WWL-AMFM

Business: Supply chain woes, oil prices down

Global supply-chain woes are beginning to recede, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives say that they don’t expect a return to more-normal operations until next year and that cargo will continue to be delayed if Covid
theedgemarkets.com

CPO futures end easier, tracking lower soybean, crude oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): The crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives closed lower on Monday (Nov 22), weighed down by the overnight losses in the soybean oil market on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics’ owner and co-founder Dr Sathia Varqa said...
kadn.com

Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
thebalance.com

Crude Oil Price Drop Won’t Help at the Gas Station

If you’re hoping the recent decline in oil prices to a seven-week low will bring relief at the gas pump, think again. The price of gasoline has come down by just pennies in recent weeks, and it’s unlikely to go much lower, experts said. Key Takeaways. Oil prices fell to...
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set For Decline

Americans could soon see relief at the pump as U.S. gasoline prices are set to decline if the drop in crude oil prices holds, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings platform GasBuddy, said on Friday. International benchmarks WTI Crude and Brent Crude were losing more than 2%...
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Coordinated Supply Increase Priced In

Investing.com -- Oil prices pushed higher Friday, continuing recent volatile trading as traders wager that the market has overcompensated for the news of a likely release of supply from strategic reserves by some of the world’s major consumers. By 4:05 AM ET (0905 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.5% higher...
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price At Risk Of More Downsides

Crude oil price is struggling to recover above $80.50. A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $80.50 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD. EUR/USD extended decline below the 1.1300 support zone. GBP/USD is attempting an upside correction above 1.3450. Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis. Crude oil price...
invezz.com

Crude oil price outlook: balance expected in the foreseeable future

Crude oil price is hovering at the crucial support zone of $80. IEA and OPEC expect supply to increase at a faster pace in coming months. EIA's data showed a higher-than-expected draw ahead of the holiday season. Crude oil price is on a decline as several agencies forecast increased supply...
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price to Remain Capped on Strategic Reserve Release Talk

US President looking for coordinated action on oil stockpiles. Crude oil will remain capped as discussions continue. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, is having ongoing talks with China, India, and Japan...
oilandgas360.com

IEA lifts 2022 average crude oil price assumption to $79.40/bbl

LONDON – The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday upped its average Brent crude oil price assumption for 2022 to $79.40 a barrel, but predicted a rally may ease off as prices that hit a three-year high last month push up global production. Brent is expected to average $71.50 a...
