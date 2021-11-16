ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

By Hannah Hargrave
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started...

Comments / 41

Justice4all
4d ago

I’m so sick of people like jo blow making the show all about her by insisting she dances with a girl . Dancing with the stars is an opportunity for men and women !!! Not more women just to claim discrimination . I can’t stand it anymore . Tyra needs to go too !!! Her outfits are terrible !!! She is ruining the show and so is JoJo

Veronica Neitzel
4d ago

Yeah unfortunately she probably will win. Very sad the show has become such a disaster and disappointment. She should have went home before she started.

Jennifer Wagner
5d ago

Get rid of her. She has experience and the rest don't. So wasn't fair from begin.

