For many incoming students, college can be a bit of a daunting experience in its own right. Add to that the pursuit of a national basketball championship, and it certainly makes for an eventful rookie/freshman year. Such was the case for Chestnut Hill College Director of Athletics and Recreation, Jesse Balcer ’11 SGS, who walked onto a team with big personalities and even bigger expectations.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO