Donda Stem Player Review

Most smart displays are designed to sit in one place, like on a desk or a shelf, and stay there when you use them. Facebook’s Portal Go takes a different approach—with a rechargeable battery and a convenient handle, it's easy to move around your home. It packs tons of videoconferencing and media playback features, as well as a surprisingly robust web browser. It’s not without its share of quirks though, with a strange mix of standalone and website-based apps and a harsh, uneven audio balance, not to mention Facebook's own questionable company ethos. At $199, the Portal Go is only slightly more expensive than the standard Portal ($179), but significantly pricier than the Editors' Choice-winning Amazon Echo Show 8 ($129.99). Still, it's one of the few smart display that's easily portable, helping it stand out from the pack.
