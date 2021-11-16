Newsom in Central Valley to highlight COVID-19 boosters

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Governor Gavin Newsom visited a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Kings County Tuesday in an effort to highlight the state’s opening of eligibility for booster shots to all Californians aged 18 years and older.

Currently, boosters are approved six months after receiving a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine according to a news release from the Governor’s office.

