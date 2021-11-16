Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra offering holiday music grams

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Musicians from the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra are offering a little personal holiday cheer this year.

"Anyone can call IPO's office, for a $25 gift donation, you can have a musician call anyone you want, wish them a happy holiday greeting, even a birthday greeting," said Christina Salerno, Executive Director, IPO, which is celebrating its 44th season this year.

"We were founded in 1954 as a volunteer orchestra community-based group, as the Park Forest Symphony. In 1978, we became the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra."

Salerno said the IPO-gram idea was born as a result of the pandemic to connect musicians with their fans.

"We thought, technology can be hard for some, we all struggle with Zoom sometimes. One of our violinists said 'Why don't we just pick up the phone and play music for people?' That's how it was born," she said.

The IPO gram - a mini musical concert for that "hard to shop for" someone - can be ordered online and over the phone.

"So many people have so much stuff these days. It's a nice way to give a little gift instead of giving them another candle. It's something a little different," Salerno said.

Anna Carlson, Violinist, IPO Photo credit WBBM Newsradio/Lisa Fielding

Patrons can request a specific instrument, but musicians don't take requests specifically.

"In February, we had some classic requests, someone wanted a bit of a barbershop quartet sound, we have Happy Birthday, of course. It's been a wonderful way to connect with people, you get to talk to a real human being and it's been a great respite for people," she said.

Sixty-five musicians make up the IPO. The ensemble performs six concerts throughout the year, plus their annual holiday concert.

IPO closes 2021 with the family-friendly musical program, Back Together for the Holidays, on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m., when the orchestra brings to life Howard Blake’s The Snowman, narrated by Chicago-based Grammy-winning baritone Bill McMurray. Both concerts will be performed at Ozinga Chapel at Trinity Christian College, located at 6601 W. College Dr., in Palos Heights.

For more information on the IPO gram, log onto https://ipomusic.org/ipograms/ .