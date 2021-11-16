ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Belstadt guilty of Steingasser murder

By Tom Puckett
 6 days ago

Lockport, NY (WBEN) A Niagara County jury has convicted Joseph Belstadt in the murder of Mandy Steingasser. Steingasser was murdered in North Tonawanda more than a quarter century ago.

Steingasser was found strangled in 1993 at Bond Lake Park several weeks after she was last seen getting into Belstadt’s car in North Tonawanda. Belstadt was not charged in the case until 25 years later, when more sophisticated means of DNA evidence was reviewed. Police had considered him a prime suspect at the time of Steingasser's disappearance. The two were classmates at North Tonawanda High School at the time.

Steingasser went missing after a night out with friends. Steingasser was last seen alive going into Belstadt's car. Her body was discovered a month later.

After the verdict, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman issued a statement, saying, "For twenty eight years, the murder of Mandy Steingasser has been an open wound to the community of North Tonawanda and Niagara County. Her brutal killing has never been forgotten – not by her family, friends and loved ones, not by the North Tonawanda Police Department, or the community at large. At last, today, her killer has been brought to justice, and will face the consequences of his horrendous actions. Hopefully this verdict will allow this wound to begin to heal."

