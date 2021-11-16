ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Aaron Boone on decision to bring in Luis Rojas: 'I think he killed it with everyone'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PbAS_0cycGv4m00

Aaron Boone always admired Luis Rojas and his coaching pedigree from afar - well, not too far.

As crosstown rivals and managers of the Yankees and Mets, the two had a mutual respect for each other during their time as opponents, planting the seed to eventually become colleagues in pinstripes.

“Gotten to know Luis a little over the last few years playing across town, and developed a little bit of a relationship,” Boone told reporters on Wednesday. “And just looking from afar, certainly somebody I respected. I enjoyed our interactions together.

“As we started to dig a little bit…the respect he’s earned across the board in this game from people we contacted, and how highly people spoke of him, certainly confirmed that we needed to interview him and wanted to talk to him.”

Another fateful interaction came roughly a month after the 2021 season ended, with Boone calling Rojas to discuss potentially joining his coaching staff. Rojas missed the call, but when he called back, and eventually spoke to other members of the Yankee organization, he began to quickly climb the ranks of potential candidates.

It also became clear that Rojas would be a great fit to replace Phil Nevin as the team’s third base coach.

“When we first started interviewing him, I think it was with third base in mind, but we were gonna let roles develop and evolve as we went through this interview process, and I think he really wanted to get back out to third base,” Boone said. “He enjoys coaching third base from doing it so much in the minor leagues.”

The Yankees didn’t take much time in deciding that they wanted to bring Boone back as their manager after the season ended with questions surrounding his future. Shortly after he knew he would be returning, Boone began to realize that Rojas belonged on his staff, as did the other minds involved in the interview process. If the confidence in Rojas translates to improved results in the outfield and on the basepaths, the Yankees will likely be even more ecstatic with their hire than they already are.

“As far as the interview went, I think he killed it with everyone,” Boone said. “He was one of those guys we thought and knew that we wanted to be part of this staff. From there, it moved pretty quickly. Not only have we added a great baseball man, but a great person to this staff.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/16/21: Carlos Correa, Manny Pina, and Luis Rojas

The Mariners have released minor league players Jack Anderson and Igor Januario. Scott Servias has announced his 2022 coaching staff with many new faces and additional returners. Hitting coach Tim Laker has declined his option to return with the team while Kristopher Negron has joined the major league team as their new first base coach.
MLB
Yardbarker

Former Mets manager Luis Rojas could join Yankees?

After two seasons of leading the New York Mets, their former manager could be switching to the other side of the subway. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Luis Rojas interviewed with the New York Yankees to be one of their base coaches. Rosenthal adds that Rojas is said to have made a positive impression.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Phil Nevin
Yardbarker

Ex-Mets Manager Luis Rojas Expected To Join Yankees' Coaching Staff

Looks like Luis Rojas might be sticking around in New York after all. According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, there is a strong likelihood that Rojas will be taking a job to serve as the Yankees third base coach next season. The Athletic first reported that Rojas...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Luis Rojas, Eric Chavez among Yankees’ potential coaching staff additions

The MLB offseason is underway, and while fans contemplate what might happen when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1st, the league’s annual general managers’ meetings unfolded in San Diego. Throughout the week, Brian Cashman spoke with reporters several times. In his signature straightforward style, Cashman divulged a few small pieces of information regarding the vacancies on the Yankees’ coaching staff and the headway he and the front office have made in filling them.
MLB
RealGM

Aaron Boone Made Decision To Move Gleyber Torres To Second Base

Aaron Boone made the decision to shift Gleyber Torres from shortstop to second base late in the season, says New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. Cashman says there wasn't a single instance that led to the decision. "Maybe through a lot of therapy I forgot and eliminated it, but...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mets
NJ.com

MLB rumors: ‘Strong’ chance Yankees hire ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas

The Mets’ trash might be the Yankees’ treasure. The Yankees seem likely to hire former Mets manager Luis Rojas as their third base coach to replace the fired Phil Nevin, according to a report from the New York Post. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the...
MLB
FanSided

Luis Rojas could get back at Mets with next job choice

Former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas could be staying in New York: this time, it’s likely to be as third base coach of the New York Yankees. When a baseball player gets traded away, seeing his former team always calls for a high-caliber “revenge game” performance. The same goes...
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

What Luis Rojas Brings to the Yankees' Coaching Staff

The Yankees hired a familiar face to become their next third base coach on Monday in ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas. The Mets declined to pick up Rojas’ option following the season due to back-to-back losing campaigns in Queens, which led to the team’s decision to move on from him as their skipper.
MLB
chatsports.com

Yankees name Luis Rojas new third base coach

The Yankees announced today that they had hired Luis Rojas as their new third base coach. Rojas’ name had been floated in rumors for a while, and he’ll now officially take the spot vacated by Phil Nevin. Rojas comes off a two-year stint as manager of the Mets. It goes...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Yankees fill coaching void, add Mets castoff Luis Rojas

Aaron Boone will be back managing the Yankees next season with a new-look staff that will include recently fired Mets skipper Luis Rojas. The Yankees filled the first of four openings on Monday by hiring Rojas to coach third base. Rojas, 40, joins the Yankees after 16 seasons in the...
MLB
Metro International

Yankees hire ex-Mets skipper Luis Rojas as 3B coach

The New York Yankees on Monday announced the hiring of former crosstown manager Luis Rojas as their new third base coach. Rojas was fired last month after two seasons as manager of the New York Mets. He went 103-119, including the COVID-shortened season of 2020. He spent 16 years total in the Mets’ organization.
MLB
Yardbarker

New Yankees coach Luis Rojas learned of Mets status after season

It was widely believed even before the New York Mets were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs that they would ultimately part ways with manager Luis Rojas, a decision they confirmed one day after the season ended on Oct. 3. The Mets offered Rojas an opportunity to remain with the organization,...
MLB
NJ.com

How Yankees wooed and nabbed Luis Rojas after Mets firing

Before and after it was apparent that the 2021 Mets would not only fall short of their goal to be a playoff team but again finish with a losing record, their manager received occasional media questions about his job security. Yankees new third base coach Luis Rojas’ response always was...
MLB
New York Post

Luis Rojas bringing Mets lessons to new Yankees role

Luis Rojas’ two-year run as Mets manager ended when his option wasn’t picked up following the season. After dealing with a tumultuous couple of seasons, under new ownership, uncertainty in the front office, as well as the impact of dealing with COVID protocols, Rojas — the Yankees new third-base coach — said he has no regrets about his time in Queens.
MLB
New York Post

Aaron Boone: Why Yankees are done with Clint Frazier

Clint Frazier arrived to the Yankees organization in a trade in 2016, headlining the return for Andrew Miller. The fifth overall pick in the 2013 amateur draft, Frazier has yet to find sustained success and his tenure with the Yankees is over after the team designated him for assignment on Friday.
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy