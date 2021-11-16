ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Aaron Boone gives updates on Aaron Hicks, Jameson Taillon

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07z3pv_0cycGEYt00

Aaron Boone spoke with reporters on Tuesday to discuss the hiring of third base coach Luis Rojas, but he also shed some light on some injured Yankees, with the offseason now well underway.

First up was center fielder Aaron Hicks, whose injury troubles continued in 2021 with a torn tendon sheath in his wrist that sidelined him for the season after sustaining the injury in May. Hicks, in the midst of a seven-year contract that takes him through 2025, is still hoping to play winter ball to help prepare for a full 2022 season.

“He’s in position to do that,” Boone said. “He sent me some video of him swinging in the cage yesterday. He’s feeling great. I think he’s looking forward to doing that. We’ll just see where we are in the next few weeks about the final signing off on that or not, but he’s in position to be able to do that.”

Jameson Taillon won’t be in any position to participate in baseball activities this winter, as he recently underwent ankle surgery that will sideline him for five months. But Boone clarified on Tuesday that Taillon’s recovery means he would be game-ready within five months, putting him in line to be ready for the beginning of the season, if not soon after.

“I think the diagnosis was five months, and that’s five months being built up, the full, all the way back, which puts him in line for late March/early April,” Boone said. “He should be throwing and getting off the mound in January and February. I would think his spring training won’t be totally normal, but building up in a fairly traditional way. The surgery went well, which is good.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tiger Woods’ niece Cheyenne gets engaged to Yankees OF

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of famous golfer Tiger Woods, shared some big news on her Instagram account on Wednesday. Cheyenne shared that she and her boyfriend (now fiance) Aaron Hicks have become engaged. “YESSS to forever with my bestfriend and my [heart] 10.21.21,” she wrote. Hicks wrote back “you will...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Jameson Taillon
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiance Of Tiger Woods’ Niece, Cheyenne

Earlier this week, Cheyenne Woods, the niece of golf legend Tiger Woods, announced that she’s engaged. Cheyenne Woods has been dating New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks since 2020. After spending a little over a year together, the happy couple decided to take that next step. Woods posted a picture...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Former prospect from Jameson Taillon trade starts brawl with Red Sox pitcher

It’s comforting to know that the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry exists even when players are wearing different uniforms. Once you’re a member of either one of those organizations, the hate is coded into your DNA and there’s no reversing it. Just ask former Yankees prospect Canaan Smith-Njigba — now with the Pittsburgh Pirates — who took exception to Sox prospect pitcher Josh Winckowski hitting him during an Arizona Fall League game.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Ryanchichester1 Follow
NJ.com

Super subs? How Yankees view DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Hicks early into offseason

A lot can and will happen between now and whenever spring training begins, presumably following a lockout that will start on Dec. 1 and perhaps last for months, so the Yankees’ depth chart will be changing. Thus, general manager Brian Cashman surely will fill his shortstop vacancy with an offseason...
MLB
New York Post

Yankees open to exploring other options outside Aaron Hicks in center field

The Yankees had two primary center fielders entering last season: Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner. Now, Gardner is a free agent whose future with the Yankees is in doubt, with general manager Brian Cashman saying last week Gardner’s agents have said the 38-year-old intends to play again next season. Hicks,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
yanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 center fielders who could replace Aaron Hicks this offseason

Let’s get the hard truth out in the very first paragraph: if the New York Yankees want to replace Aaron Hicks this offseason instead of welcoming him back, it’s going to be difficult. They’re going to need to get uncomfortable. It’s going to cost significant money or a hefty prospect...
MLB
New York Post

What a re-empowered Aaron Boone means to the Yankees’ free-agent chase

Sign up here to get Inside the Yankees delivered to your inbox each Friday morning. Nothing matters more when signing a major free agent than money. Gerrit Cole became a Yankee because they upped their offer to $324 million over nine years — not because of the team’s famous recruiting pitch that involved his favorite bottle of wine and a “contraption shaped like home plate” that opened up to reveal a tablet with videos touting the franchise’s history and information about the area.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ignores Carlos Correa hate, provides glowing endorsement

If there were any way a potential free-agent acquisition for the New York Yankees could plummet his stock, it would be to insult Derek Jeter. While fans are up in arms over Carlos Correa’s latest comments, indicating that Jeter didn’t deserve to win any of his five Gold Glove awards, management doesn’t seem phased by his words.
MLB
Newsday

Aaron Boone's recruitment of Carlos Correa puts Astros cheating scandal in the past

The occasion was a Zoom news conference on Tuesday to welcome former Mets manager Luis Rojas to the Yankees as Aaron Boone’s new third-base coach. But the real news was Boone opening the door in a big way for Carlos Correa to join the Yankees as a free agent despite the talented shortstop’s association with the Astros’ cheating scandal.
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy