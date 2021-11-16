ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

COVID-19 Update: Almost Every Case Worldwide Emerges From Delta Strain

By Joseph Gobran
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
First detected in India in late 2020, the COVID-19 variant known as Delta now accounts for almost every infection globally, the World Health Organization stated on Tuesday. The coronavirus variant is known for its transmissibility. Scientists in the U.K. have stated that the Delta variant is between 40% and 60% more...

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Plant-based Antiviral Treatment Effective for All Strains of COVID-19: Study

A plant-based antiviral treatment for COVID-19 has found to be effective at treating all strains of COVID-19, even the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists at the University of Nottingham in the UK found that the Delta variant, compared with other recent strains, showed the highest ability to multiply in cells and was most able to spread to neighbouring cells directly.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 3,005 New Cases Statewide; U.S. Cases Rising in ‘Fifth Wave’; Worldwide Cases Highest Ever

OVERVIEW: U.S. Cases Rising While World Is at Highest Counts of Pandemic; Minnesota’s Rate of Infection Highest in U.S.; U.S. Buying $5 Billion of Pfizer Pills. As you can see by the graphics above (top graphic from the CDC, bottom from the World Health Organization), COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are starting to rise again in what some are calling a fifth wave. But while the numbers fell sharply in the U.S. from Sept. 1 to Oct. 25, the worldwide numbers have risen significantly in recent weeks.
KANE COUNTY, IL
#Delta#Covid 19#Europe#Yale Medicine
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Covid party kills one man and leaves several others in intensive care after Italians get together to spread coronavirus so they can acquire a 'green pass' without being vaccinated

At least one person has died and several others are in intensive care after attending 'coronavirus parties' in Italy in a deliberate attempt to catch the disease. A 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after being infected a 'corona-party' in the province of South Tyrol, northern Italy, health bosses have said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pioneer Press

COVID-19 Wednesday update: Surge worsens by every major measure

Minnesota’s fourth wave of coronavirus cases has grown dramatically this week, leading state health officials to plead with residents to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. They’re asking the unvaccinated to seek out a shot and for eligible people to get boosters. They’re also urging residents to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bismarck Tribune

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota drop; delta presence remains strong

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota declined on Friday after a weeklong increase, and state health officials didn't report any virus-related deaths for the first time in four days. Active cases statewide dropped by 221 from Thursday, to 3,644; they dropped in Burleigh-Morton counties by 38, to 688. The...
BISMARCK, ND
theedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: 48 new Delta cases reported on Nov 11, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 11): A total of 48 new cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant of concern (VOC) were reported in Malaysia on Thursday (Nov 11), said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. He said of this number, 34 cases were detected in Penang, 12 in Pahang and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines COVID-19 update: Case count, Delta variant and vaccines

Health authorities in the Philippines reported 1,474 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the cumulative total to 2,824,499 since the start of the pandemic. Another 205 deaths were also recorded, with the country’s casualties at 46,903 or 1.66 percent of all recorded cases. The Department of Health also reports a downward...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Treatment Breakthrough: Lung Autopsies Reveal New Data

The news about the novel coronavirus and the health disasters that it can trigger continues. It’s been just revealed that the novel virus can prevent lung tissue repair and regeneration. Check out the available reports about this matter below. Lung autopsies of covid 19 patients reveal data about potential treatment.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Thousands of ethnic minority patients who died of Covid 'could have survived' because oxygen meters used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin

Sajid Javid has ordered an urgent review to look at racial bias within medical equipment after a study found oxygen level readers used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin. The Health Secretary, 51, plans to work alongside American counterparts within Joe Biden's administration to deliver new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

With COVID vaccine hesitancy raging, CDC abandons long-sought herd immunity goal

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Since the earliest days of the pandemic, there has been one collective goal for bringing it to an end: achieving herd...
INDUSTRY
WISN

COVID-19 surge putting strain on Wisconsin hospitals

MILWAUKEE — There are now more than 1,200 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wisconsin. That's a record for 2021, and it's leading to a critical shortage of intensive care beds again in the state. One hospital system is now asking the feds for help. "My feeling is that we're far worse...
WISCONSIN STATE
