British Columbia storm triggers deadly mudslides

Metrologists are worried about a major storm that could hit several cities along Central and Eastern America next week. If millions of people go out on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the storm will cause big trouble.
“This home is equal parts Art as it is home. Every detail was thought through and features a high level of expertise and artistry … We focused on form and complementing textures. Structural evergreens and perennials fade into drifts of grasses that move with surrounding ocean winds. The feature trees echo this textural interest and form; peeling bark maple and white birch.”
South West Water has apologised to people in Teignmouth, Devon, after leaving a street like a building site for more than a year. Residents on the town's historic French Street complained they had been exposed to a greater risk of flooding and rats. One local councillor said the council may...
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday. 1. Holidaymakers urged to use vouchers before they lose them. Holidaymakers are being urged to use £132m worth of unspent vouchers issued during the pandemic before they...
Comments / 0