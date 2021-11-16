ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to retire with with $500,000, $750,000 or $1 million in savings

By Robert Exley Jr.
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaving hundreds of thousands for retirement may sound impossible, but you can...

thunder1320.com

TAX TIPS: Tax savings contributions to retirement plans

Contributions to retirement accounts can be a great way to reduce your taxable income and thereby reduce your tax. Many employers offer retirement plans such as 401K, SEP, or Simple plans. These employer sponsored plans allow the employee to contribute a portion of their taxable wages into their retirement account, thus deferring the tax on the income until the money is withdrawn from the account. An added benefit of these plans is when the employer also contributes to the employee’s account as a matching contribution.
MANCHESTER, TN
CNBC

How to maximize year-end tax planning after a layoff or early retirement

Clients grappling with a layoff or jumping into early retirement may have tax-planning opportunities as the year winds down. Someone expecting a lower tax bracket in 2022 may consider deferring income or accelerating deductions, according to advisors from CNBC’s 2021 FA 100 list. Clients grappling with a layoff or jumping...
INCOME TAX
KXLY

Here’s How to Quintuple Your Retirement Savings

Retiring on Social Security alone could leave you really cash-strapped. That’s because those benefits will only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement wages if you’re an average earner, and most seniors need about twice that sum to keep up with their expenses. In fact, you’ll often hear that it’s important...
PERSONAL FINANCE
#Retirement
moneytalksnews.com

Are You Withdrawing Too Much From Retirement Accounts?

For decades, retirees have been told they should not withdraw more than 4% of their assets if they want to reduce the risk of running out of money during their golden years. Now, a new study says that rule might be too generous. Financial services firm Morningstar says the new...
BUSINESS
KOLO TV Reno

Financial Advisors recommend saving early for retirement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heading into retirement is a big move that requires careful planning. When making this transition, having a pre-retirement plan is critical to building a foundation for financial success in your golden years. As the year is coming to an end, now is the ideal time to...
RENO, NV
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

52% of Workers Feel Behind on Retirement Savings

NEW YORK — November 17, 2021 – More than half of working Americans (52%) say they are behind on retirement savings, according to a new study from Bankrate.com. Just 21% feel they are on track for where they should be in terms of retirement savings and only 1-in-9 (11%) feel as though they are ahead […] The post 52% of Workers Feel Behind on Retirement Savings appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ECONOMY
koamnewsnow.com

How to Turn $30,000 Into Over $500,000 With Almost No Risk

Investing can allow your money to work for you. And the effects can be magical if you do it right. In fact, with a smart investment, it’s possible to turn $30,000 into more than half a million dollars while taking very minimal risk. Sound too good to be true? Here’s...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Are You Taking Advantage of This Surprising Retirement Savings Tool?

When it comes to socking money away for retirement, savers have different choices. IRAs are a popular retirement savings option because they're open to anyone with earned income, whereas with a 401(k), you need to have access to a plan through your employer or otherwise qualify for a solo 401(k) due to self-employment. But 401(k)s are also commonly used to grow retirement wealth, especially since many come with employer matching programs that make it easier to save.
INCOME TAX
crossroadstoday.com

4 Ways to Save for Retirement Better Than a 401(k)

The 401(k) is popular among retirement savers — some 60 million U.S. workers are actively stashing money into these work-based retirement accounts. Those savers benefit from the 401(k)’s usual perks, which include tax-deferred earnings growth and often, free employer-matching contributions. These perks are great if you can accept the trade-offs....
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

Retirement Remix – Chapter 13: Financial Vehicles to Help You Save

The idea of “retirement” is a creation of the modern industrialized society, and therefore so is the concept of saving or planning for retirement. By all accounts, the concept of the pension probably started with armies whose leaders—kings or princes—felt the need to recognize and care for those who had served and were wounded and unable to work. During the first century BCE, the Roman Empire introduced the concept of an income that continued after work service by offering pensions to retiring soldiers.
INCOME TAX
builtinchicago.org

Can Good Tech Help You Save for Retirement?

How much do you have saved for retirement right now?. Chances are, tracking down the status of your old 401(k) isn’t on the top of your to-do list today. Or maybe you relate to the one in four Americans who haven’t saved any money for retirement yet. No matter which camp you fall into, financial planning probably feels less like an empowering journey and more like a series of stressful chores.
CHICAGO, IL
southernminn.com

Survey shows cross-generational concerns about retirement savings

A new survey underscores calls for laws to make it easier for people to accumulate savings, and Minnesota voices hope to spark more conversation about it. An AARP survey says 63% of voters age 25 plus are anxious about having enough money to last through their retirement years. Some 92% back legislation to create more savings opportunities on the job, to be deducted from paychecks.
ECONOMY

