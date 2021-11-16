How to retire with with $500,000, $750,000 or $1 million in savings

Contributions to retirement accounts can be a great way to reduce your taxable income and thereby reduce your tax. Many employers offer retirement plans such as 401K, SEP, or Simple plans. These employer sponsored plans allow the employee to contribute a portion of their taxable wages into their retirement account, thus deferring the tax on the income until the money is withdrawn from the account. An added benefit of these plans is when the employer also contributes to the employee’s account as a matching contribution.
