DETROIT (AP) — A former Detroit police officer has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes as part of a federal corruption investigation into the city's towing practices and other matters. The U.S. Attorney's office in Detroit says 55-year-old Alonzo Jones faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he's sentenced in March. Jones' duties included overseeing and running a police department vehicle auction. Court documents show about $3,200 in bribes were accepted over a nearly two-year period starting in 2019. The FBI has been investigating corruption in Detroit and the surrounding suburbs, including bribery, kickbacks, the rigging of bids for municipal contracts, and intentional non-enforcement of local regulations.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO