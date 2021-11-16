Forest Grove Vikettes take home hardware

The FGHS dance team is one of just three Oregon teams to earn 'Superior' ranking.

Forest Grove High School's dance team, the Vikettes, competed at Clackamas High School this past Saturday, Nov. 13, and took home first place in both the kick category and Large Pom division.

Forest Grove topped Tigard, in the process earning the highest ranking of "Superior" with a score of 17.22 out of a possible 20.

The Vikettes are one of just three Oregon teams this school year to earn a Superior ranking in any pom division.

"I am so proud of this team," Vikettes coach Erika Myrick said. "It's been almost two years since they've been able to compete in person, and they've fought their way to the top."

The team consists of 19 members, six of which are seniors. Myrick said she couldn't be more grateful for the work that this group of girls has and continues to put in, and due to such is excited for what's to come in the coming months of competition.

"I'm so proud of their perseverance, determination, hard work and dedication every team member brings each and every day," she said. "This team is the epitome of strength."

Forest Grove is set to compete at West Albany this coming weekend and the Category Championships on Dec. 4.