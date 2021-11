AMT has announced the launch of two next-generation PostPro Surface Finishing (SF) systems based on the company’s patented chemical vapour smoothing technology. The additive manufacturing post-processing company is offering two different sizes of the PostPro SF systems: the PostPro SF50 (formerly known as the PostPro3D MINI) and PostPro SF100 (formerly known as PostPro3D), which have processing chambers of 50 litres and 100 litres respectively. Both versions are compatible with ‘all major OEM printer technologies from HP to Desktop Metal’ and are available for purchase immediately via. Range of flexible purchasing models.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO