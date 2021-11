The Tesla Model S Plaid has been kicking ass ever since it was launched. Its straight-line sprints have been nothing but impressive. The car comes with ridiculous performance specs, with one of them being a quarter-mile time of 9.23 seconds. Many drivers have attempted to break the record and some have successfully managed to do it, but none of them were able to slip under the nine-second mark… until now. A Plaid owner has clocked a time of 8.994 seconds to set a new record! How long do you think it will stay?

