Pritzker Signs Law To Boost Electric Vehicles

Governor J.B. Pritzker put his signature to amend the Health Care Right of Conscience Act yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, Pritzker signed the amendment into law yesterday at the request of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Senate Bill 1169 was passed mostly along party lines during last month’s veto session. According to that release, the amendment attempts to clarify the legislative intent of the HCRCA so that it cannot be abused or misinterpreted to jeopardize workplace safety. The press release says that the amendment also attempts to enshrine the long tradition of vaccine requirements by employers, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO