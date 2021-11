WHAT. A. WEEKEND. On the one hand, I’m a bit bummed because I was genuinely excited to whip out the Duke’s and dive back into the Shahrrest fallout using Cynthia Bailey’s potato salad as a framing device. But on the other hand, I am just so full off of juicy bits of Bravo crookery that the mayonnaise-y morsels are going to have to wait. It turns out the hours we’ve spent sitting through the director’s cut of a Vida tequila infomercial was all worth it. The universe has decided to put out a multimedia buffet. I feel like a 14th-century viscountess at a feast so opulent it comes with an elegant li’l barf bag to use between courses to avoid any kind of tummy trouble. Absolutely delicious!

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO