ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon GO is down with Spotify, Discord, Snapchat via Google Cloud issue

By Chris Burns
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWimu_0cyc8bd100

Today Pokemon GO went down and fans around the world began to see the notification “Unable to authenticate. Please try again.” Similar situations appeared when users attempted to sign in or continue using services like Snapchat, Spotify, and Discord. It would appear – at first glance – that the problem rests squarely in the lap of Google Cloud.

Niantic relies on Google Cloud and, as such, it’ll be unlikely that we’ll see log-in available for Pokemon GO until Google Cloud’s own services are fixed. We’ll be keeping an eye on the server statuses as such, and will keep you informed! Cross your fingers Niantic takes account of the down time and extends their special event this week beyond its original stop time!

Google Cloud had issues starting at around noon, Central Time, on November 16, 2021. Google Cloud works with and/or serves a wide variety of brands that then had issues as a result. Not all services that currently or have ever used Google Cloud had issues at once, but one peek at the “Leading companies around the world” that use Google Cloud cross-referenced with complaints on DownDetector show what appears to be a tie between the two.

Home Depot, Etsy, Nest, Apex Legends (yes, the game), Target, and other Google-related services saw trouble today. Two primary services hit hardest by this down time were Fitbit and Nest.

Etsy’s public status disclosed the following: “Our cloud hosting provider is experiencing an outage that is affecting many of their sites. We are working with them to resolve this as quickly as possible.” This sort of thing doesn’t happen often with Google Cloud, but it is not entirely unprecedented.

UPDATE: A Google Cloud representative said “CPU and memory utilization metrics are intermittently missing for Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). This issue does not affect auto-scaling capabilities. Short term mitigation is available.” This matches with the current red-light exclamation mark on the “Google Cloud Networking” bit of the Google Cloud server status today, too.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

TIDAL free tier and fan pay aim to battle Spotify and Patreon

Today, TIDAL announced some significant changes to its subscription tiers and the way it will pay artists. First, TIDAL is introducing a free streaming tier, marking the first time the service will be accessible without a monthly subscription. On the other hand, TIDAL’s new payment methods will allow subscribers to have some influence over where at least a portion of their membership fees will go.
ENTERTAINMENT
SlashGear

Brave privacy browser adds built-in secure cryptocurrency wallet

Brave, the browser known for its privacy-centric features, has announced the integration of a cryptocurrency wallet, enabling users to hold, manage, exchange, and send various digital coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The new feature is called Brave Wallet and, unlike some alternatives, it doesn’t involve installing a browser extension. Cryptocurrency...
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

Google Maps update makes it easier to pick up grocery orders

Following a small launch in Portland earlier this year, Google has announced the widespread rollout of its new grocery pickup feature for Google Maps. The feature simplifies the grocery pickup process by integrating order features into the Maps product, enabling Google users to see when their order is ready and more using the same app that provides directions to the grocery store.
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Snapchat tackles new online shopping via AR Try-On tools

The US-based social media platform Snapchat has announced a new partnership with ComplexCon music festival that allows users to try on clothes via AR Try-On tools. Snap continues its process of body-mapping to align to users’ proportions to offer a customised online shopping experience. The platform already delivers various AR Try-On services for ad campaigns, including jewellery, shoes, and purses.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Cloud#Pokemon Go#Niantic#Home Depot#Nest#Target#Google Kubernetes Engine
techgig.com

Learn game development on Google Cloud via Cloud DevJam

Let’s just agree to it- cloud gaming is the future of gaming and esports, especially after the advent of 5G. But as a developer, you’re always vulnerable to being lacking deployment skills for the same. Well, that’s where Cloud DevJam helps you to gain extensive exposure on how to develop...
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Google, YouTube and Gmail down: Outages reported across Europe as multiple services go down

Google’s services have been hit by outages, with users reporting problems across its products.YouTube, Gmail, Google Meet and more were all hit by problems, according to users and Google’s own status pages.“We are currently investigating an issue affecting user access to multiple services affecting users in Europe,” it said in an update on its status dashboard.The issues did not appear to be affecting all users, however, and some people were still able to get online.Google described the problems only as “disruption” rather than an outage, suggesting it believed the impact of the problems to be limited. Read More Google wins huge court ruling over privacyGoogle will now tell you if your pet was in a historical paintingThe ultimate Christmas gift guide for everyone in your life
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Spotify, Snapchat and others taken down in major outage

Websites including Spotify, Snapchat, Etsy and Discord worked to get back online after experiencing a major outage Tuesday, according to Downdetector. The outage affected the websites of some retailers, including The Home Depot and Target, as holiday shopping activity was underway. All of the issues appear to link back to Google Cloud, which had faced a network problem, according to The Verge. Google's cloud dashboard showed issues with its App Engine and networking services.
TECHNOLOGY
Design Taxi

Google Cloud Blackout Disrupts Spotify, Snap, And Etsy—But They’re Back

Image ID 154242446 © via Andreistanescu | Dreamstime.com. Several online platforms, including Spotify, Snapchat, and Etsy, were down globally for a brief while, seemingly due to a Google Cloud blackout. According to Reuters, Google resolved the issue with its Cloud Networking shortly after users reported the lapse on Downdetector, an...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pokemon
bleepingcomputer.com

Google Chrome 96 breaks Twitter, Discord, video rendering and more

Google Chrome 96 was released yesterday, and users are reporting problems with Twitter, Discord, and Instagram caused by the new version. After upgrading to Chrome 96, users report errors in their Twitter notifications, with the website warning that "Something went wrong. Try reloading," as shown below. Other Twitter users are...
TECHNOLOGY
wpguynews.com

Google Will Be Testing IndexNow via @sejournal, @martinibuster

Microsoft Bing announced in October the development of a new crawling protocol called IndexNow that promises to make crawling and indexing more efficient. Google however has remained silent about whether they will adopt it or not until now. A Google spokesperson issued a statement affirming that Google will be testing...
INTERNET
mobileworldlive.com

Telenor leans on Google Cloud

Telenor announced a tieup with Google Cloud, giving the hyperscaler a win in the telco space and increasing Telenor’s access to Google’s artificial intelligence and machine learning expertise. The operator did not announce plans to move any of its platforms to Google Cloud, but stated it hopes to leverage the...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Google Cloud, Snap, Spotify back up after brief outage

(Reuters) – Multiple social media apps such as Snapchat, Spotify and Alphabet’s Google Cloud appeared to be coming back online after a brief global outage on Tuesday. Google said issues with its Cloud Networking, which counts Etsy, Spotify and Snap Inc as clients, were partially resolved shortly after thousands of users flagged it on outage tracking website downdetector.com.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Snapchat down - update: Spotify among other major sites experiencing Google Cloud problems

Spotify, Snapchat, Discord and other significant parts of the internet appear to have briefly stopped working.The issue is likely related to a problem in the underlying infrastructure of the sites, given the outage on various services began at the same time.As such, the problem recalls an issue in June when internet company Fastly stopped functioning correctly, and knocked many of the world’s biggest websites offline.The latest problem appeared to instantly take down much of the internet. Services from Etsy to Pokemon Go, Target to Fitbit all seemed to be affected by the issue, according to tracking website Down Detector.The issues then appeared to resolve themselves as soon as they arrived, with websites appearing to go back to working about half an hour after they had broken.Follow the latest updates live below.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Zeotap Launches on Google Cloud Marketplace

New partnership makes Zeotap available to Google Cloud users at no additional cost. Zeotap, the next-gen Customer Data Platform (CDP), announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. The new partnership means that Google Cloud customers can now offset their Zeotap platform subscription costs against their Google Cloud spending commitments, meaning that they can onboard Zeotap at no additional cost to their budget.
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Go update your Pixel 6, Google fixed the fingerprint sensor issue

When Google released the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets, there was an annoying issue that cropped up with the under-screen fingerprint reader being slow to read your prints. Apparently, it was enough of an issue for Google to issue a rare mid-cycle update, with a second November update that should help alleviate the issues with the fingerprint sensor.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

32K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy